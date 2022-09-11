“Honest with myself”; Amid changes, Wanessa Camargo reflects on a new phase in life; Singer has caused ‘buzz’ on the web after reconciliation with ex

After facing problems with her mental health and announcing her separation from Marcus Buaiz, ​​in May of this year, the singer Vanessa Camargo seems to be feeling lighter and finally living his best phase. The businessman and the artist were together for 17 years.

In the midst of several changes in her life in recent months, Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter has even been circulating freely in the company of her ex-boyfriend, Dado Dolabella. Although both did not openly comment on the reconciliation, several ‘buzz’ took over the web.

In an interview for the magazine “Who”the singer reflected on this new phase after the troubled period in which she lived: “When you propose to look at yourself and respect yourself, look at yourself with more affection and attention, understanding that it’s not selfish to think about yourself, so that you can be better for everyone around you, things start to get better. The universe opens up more to you. And you are happier” said the artist.

Wanessa also commented that the way she feels influences everything around her: “The secret of my success is being able to look at myself with more affection, respecting what I want and seek in my life, being honest with myself. This ends up being put out and everything around me changes. If I have light inside me for me, I can enlighten others and look with more affection and attention at the people I love”, she vented.