Hot tub and Dog Massage Franchise

Realizing the apprehension of her dogs when going to the pet shop, former teacher Patrícia Sprada, 53, decided to take a grooming and bathing course, to give more comfort to Yorkshire Terriers Jimmy and Kenai, performing the task at home. In the course, she realized a business opportunity and, in 2017, she opened the EcoCão Espaço Pet, in Curitiba. It earned R$ 600 thousand last year, with a profit of 20% (R$ 120 thousand). It is now offering franchises.

In the course, she says she discovered that many employees who bathe and groom were paid on commission and, therefore, did the job as quickly as possible.

“They bathe and groom on average in 20 minutes to earn more. I realized that this bothered the pets and even hurt them because of the speed”, he declares.

According to her, it was her pets Jimmy and Kenai, who were 4 years old at the time, who inspired her to open EcoCão. Today, she has two more dogs: Liz and Hope, both mutts.

EcoCão offers services such as bathing and grooming, hot tub bath, chromotherapy, massage, relaxation with aromatherapy and florals, day care and training, among others.

Patricia was a teacher for 21 years

Graduated in psychopedagogy, Patrícia Sprada began her internship at an early age, at 16, at a kindergarten. Graduated, she worked as a teacher in Curitiba, Ponta Grossa (PR), Rio and Itaituba (PA).

“As my husband is in the military, we ended up moving a lot of cities. But I was always able to work in my area of ​​training, with literacy and English classes for children and adolescents”, she says.

Back in Curitiba in 2001, Patrícia was a postgraduate professor and later worked at a large educational center, where she produced projects for schools across the country. “I stayed there until 2015, until I was laid off along with more than 330 employees in a company restructuring process,” she says.

Unemployed, Patrícia spent two years taking care of the house, family and pets, until she opened EcoCão, her first professional experience as an entrepreneur. She invested R$400 thousand in the business.

Bath and grooming have massage and chromotherapy

The company serves dogs and cats of all sizes and breeds. There are 600 animals per month, on average.

The bathing and grooming service lasts for two hours. “We have abolished the waiting cage [onde o pet fica antes do banho], as it is a stress-generating factor. Here, they are free to wait for bath time,” she says.

According to her, a massage shower is used in the bath, and the jet is never directed towards the animal’s face. The pet receives massages and a session of chromotherapy with blue light, to calm it down. The bathing service costs from R$50 to R$220, and the bath and grooming service costs from R$100 to R$440 (the value depends on the size and breed of the animal).

All handling of the animal is done respectfully. The idea is to know the behavior of the pet to understand what he likes or not and, with that, take away his fear of bathing.

Another service is the hot tub bath, for small pets. “In the hot tub, the water is ozonized and heated, there is chromotherapy and lots of foam for the pet to be relaxed”, says Patrícia. The service, which lasts an hour, costs from R$61 to R$262.

EcoCão Espaço Pet also has other services, such as flower therapy (from R$31), day care (packages range from R$200 to R$800, depending on the number of days and hours the dog spends there) and the “puppy class”, a training activity aimed exclusively at puppies up to five months old and their tutors (costs R$ 1,000 for four sessions).

In June this year, the company opened to franchises, with an initial investment of R$ 141,700. In the business model, there is no day care service.

Need to be prepared to open franchises

Jane Albinati Malaguti, business consultant at Sebrae-SP, says that Patrícia added additional items to the bath and grooming service. There are many similar pet stores everywhere, but she made bathing something more pleasurable for the pet and even a complement to his health treatment, with the use of chromotherapy and florals, according to the specialist.

The owner now treats her pet like a member of the family, she says, and wants services to benefit her. “That’s why having a differential is a customer loyalty strategy: if the animal likes it, the tutor keeps it. After all, what every tutor wants is for their pet to be relaxed, clean, fragrant and well treated”, she says.

According to her, despite being competitive, there is still a lot of space in this pet market. The consultant says, however, that the company needs to be prepared to open franchises.

“It is necessary to make a good planning of the franchise, develop training, closely monitor the results and make a good business plan for its future customers. All this so that its brand does not lose quality and manages to take off and open new markets.”

