How do the new Apple Watches track the menstrual cycle?

the newly released Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra have some amazing advanced features in terms of women’s health. Using two new temperature sensors — one under the watch’s display and the other on the back, close to the skin — the new models can check body temperature every five seconds during the night, making it possible to keep track of the menstrual cycle with estimates from the latest ovulations.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG), the female’s basal body temperature can determine the period of ovulation. In most women, basal body temperature (ie, during rest) rises in this range, remaining high until the next menstrual cycle.

As explained by Apple, Apple Watches will begin logging and recognizing temperature changes after five days of use. After wearing the watch for about two months (or until the completion of two menstrual cycles), the wearer will begin to get ovulation estimates. The device will then provide notifications for the ovulation period after 4-5 days of the egg being released — which can be tracked by the Ciclo app (Cycle Tracking).

Also according to the company, the Saúde app (Health) will provide retrospective ovulation estimates using these readings. This will automatically alert users to predicted fertility windows and menstrual cycle deviations — so they can either engage in family planning or document their menstrual and hormonal health, or inform their healthcare professionals.

While Apple claims the feature will help people trying to conceive, this type of temperature-based cycle tracking and ovulation detection is also often used as a way to prevent pregnancy.

However, the use of the resource as an official contraceptive method is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the “United States Anvisa”) — therefore, it cannot be marketed as such. Still, the FDA-cleared Natural Cycles platform said it plans to extract temperature data from Apple Watches — before that, however, they will run validation tests to find out how accurate the data from the watches is.

It’s worth noting that Apple made it clear that privacy was “at the heart” of the new feature’s development and that cycle tracking data is end-to-end encrypted, so the company cannot access it. Thus, users will be able to define which apps will share this information.

Cycle

in apple Version 1.2 (676.9 KB)

requires the iOS 13.0 or superior

via The Verge