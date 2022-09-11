How to increase Nubank limit in minutes

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Nubank is one of the most popular banks among Brazilians and stands out for containing a series of benefits, in addition to the ease of approving new customers. Among the benefits, the credit card is the most sought after, and it is available in both digital and physical format.

However, the relatively low initial limit may displease some users, who, despite requesting an increase, end up not getting it. With that in mind, we have prepared a tip for those who want to increase the limit of the Nubank card.

The new function of the Nubank card

The customers of the roxinho bank are already used to the large number of updates and features always added to the application. Lately, most of these updates targets those people with a greater interest in expanding their card limit.

READ MORE: Why is your Nubank limit low? See the reasons and solutions!

In this case, the new feature allows customers to increase to up to BRL 5 thousand the limit amount for credit card purchases. If you need BRL 300, for example, containing this amount in your balance, you can transfer it to your card limit.

It is a function that serves as a guarantee and that can be very useful for those purchases that can only be made with the card. However, the amount invested cannot be withdrawn until the invoice for the purchase in question is paid.

How to use the new tool to increase the Nubank card limit?

Reservation call Nubank, the feature is very simple to use and only needs a few steps to apply. The interested user just needs to open the Nubank application, and, with a few clicks, he can reserve the money, available in the account, to use as a credit card limit.

Step by step to reserve an amount as a card limit:

On the app screen – credit card, select “Adjust limit”; Then tap on “Reserve as limit”; Inform the amount you intend to reserve as your card limit; Read and accept the terms and conditions; Confirm with your 4-digit password; Ready! The card limit will be available in a few minutes.

It is worth remembering that the money you have set aside as a limit does not receive income.

READ MORE: Can’t increase Nubank’s limit? Check out these 4 tips!

It is important to note that as you make purchases, the amount used is unavailable for use on the account, as a form of security, until the invoice is paid. However, once the invoice is settled, the amount is released for use.

Did you like this article? So, check out similar ones here at Travel Routes!