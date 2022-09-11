ICMS drop for telephony and cell phones did not reduce consumer bills. Find out how to check if you are overpaying

For the second consecutive month, the telephone and internet bills for September of most consumers did not arrive with discounts. Although the states of Rio, São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Goiás have reduced the rates of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on telecommunications plans, even in the months of June and July, operators have not yet reduced the percentage of tax or did not change the invoice amounts, despite the tax reduction to 18%.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) received, in August alone, 929 complaints from customers about “tax” and “ICMS”, not including those consumers who registered complaints about improper charges. In Rio, the rate went from 32% to 18% — which did not mean a drop in the invoice value.

Frustrated, lawyer Bárbara Vasconcelos, 31, expected a drop in charges, but the amount was not changed. She and her family have contracts with two operators, one for the internet and mobile phone, and the other for a fixed-line and broadband package:

— In both operators, it was the same thing. Last month, with the new law in force, the rate came from 32%. Now, it was reduced by 22%, but the invoice amount was the same.

In the case of TIM, the company highlighted that it kept the charge at 22% because of the value of the State Fund to Combat Poverty and Social Inequalities (FECP).

— It’s a serious consumer law problem. There was a significant reduction in tax, and this should be reflected in the clients’ accounts, which did not happen in many cases — evaluates Guilherme Peloso Araújo, specialist in Tax Law and partner at Carvalho Borges Araújo.

According to operators, in some cases, the rate reduction will not be reflected in the accounts. This can happen in contracts with annual adjustment dates in the months of August and September, for example (see below).

Operators offer new packages

Telephone operators argue that they are adapting their systems to apply tax reductions in states that have adopted specific decrees and laws. Some companies are releasing new packages:

— The benefit must be passed on as a reduction of the final invoice amount. However, some operators have compensated for the tax reduction with an increase in the franchise or by providing plans with the tax reduction, but with the need for consumers to request migration — explains the lawyer and telecommunications researcher at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Camila Leite Contri.

Professor Bianca Xavier, from FGV Direito Rio, explains that the idea of ​​reducing ICMS, which means a cost, is for the consumer to receive a cheaper invoice for an essential service:

— The objective is to reduce. How this will be incorporated must be monitored by the regulatory agency. In addition, the invoices issued follow tax rules and cannot be wrong, which could create a collection problem for all those involved.

Eduarda Bolze, tax attorney at Tax Vision, points out that companies are making new packages available so that consumers can more quickly adhere to the reduction in plan prices:

— But if companies collect the tax at a higher rate than expected, taxpayers are entitled to refund the amounts unduly paid.

Procon will receive complaints

Anatel said that it follows the matter with “maximum attention”. According to the agency, if it identifies the occurrence of possible abuses, “measures will be adopted for its repression”.

Procon RJ published a recommendation for service providers to observe the maximum rate of 18% of ICMS. The agency informed that it understands that the Consumer Protection Code “CDC” establishes that the requirement of manifestly excessive advantage is an abusive practice. According to Procon, the absence of reflection, in the final price of products and services, of the reduction of the cost of the items that compose it, implies in the increase of the price charged to the consumer.

— If any consumer identifies the charge of a higher ICMS rate, he can report it to Procon RJ, which, by identifying irregularities, will initiate administrative proceedings, which may result in the imposition of a fine — explains the president of the body, Cássio Coelho.

Procon SP — which notified and asked operators for explanations — is now analyzing the responses.

The National Secretariat for Consumer Protection (Senacon) says that “a preliminary assessment is that companies have shown goodwill in solving the problem”.

What companies say

Alive

Vivo reinforced that the reduction in the ICMS tax burden will be passed on to the consumer. According to the company, compensation will be made for the amounts referring to price reductions that could not be applied immediately.

The operator claimed that, by September, approximately 80% of customers should already be impacted with the reduction of values ​​​​in the system, but that the adjustment in the invoice will last until the month of November. The company stated that “the technical development of systems with flat-by-plane processing began in July, as soon as the first states made the disclosure of the new rates”.

Since the beginning of August, declared the operator, customers can already acquire or migrate to plans with reduced tax burden. Finally, Vivo stated “that the reduction in the price on the invoice brings real benefits to the user and, therefore, has focused its efforts on this measure”.

Hey

Oi informed that it is fully passing on the ICMS reduction that is levied on its customers’ accounts. The company stated, however, that the transfer takes place in the same period as the application of the readjustment of the plans, which is carried out annually, as stated in the contracts signed between the operator

and the customers. According to the company, therefore, the final value of the landline and broadband bill will remain the same. Oi added that, although the inflation rate was higher than the ICMS reduction, the company decided to apply a readjustment smaller than the authorized percentage in order not to encumber the customer. The company also stated that these actions were disclosed in the invoices and through 20 publications in national and regional newspapers, on July 15 and August 11.

clear

Claro reaffirmed its commitment to “fully pass on the benefit of ICMS reduction to its customers”. According to the company, the complexity of the necessary systemic adaptations and the different adhesion times of the states required a great effort and a transition period, which is close to completion. The company stated that users have already started to have the tax reduction passed on and, between September and November, they will receive the retroactive discount referring to the period of adjustments in the systems.

Claro stated that it is implementing the reduction as states adhere to the change. The company informed that it has started to adjust the systems to make it possible to review prices with the new rates and, in parallel, it has already started the process of passing on the ICMS reduction.

According to the company, as of July, the transfer was made to services with less systemic complexity. In September, it intends to complete the transfer to the other services. Finally, the company reaffirmed that the reimbursement of the amount referring to the reduction related to services in which the immediate transfer was not possible will be made. In these cases, the return will be made from September to November, depending on the expiration date.

TIM

TIM informed that the reduction in values ​​is already being implemented and will be completed by November. Regarding the applied rate, the State of Rio continues to charge the FECP (State Fund to Combat Poverty), which maintains the rate at 22%. The company stated that it awaits a definition regarding the withdrawal or not of this charge to the fund. Since August, new commercial plans with the discount have been offered in stores and on the company’s website, in addition to additional benefits. The bill reduction for postpaid customers will be applied per billing cycles and will be completed in November. Customers of prepaid plans are receiving recharges with a deductible increment in the same amount of the tax variation.