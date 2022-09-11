Iga saves the best for last, beats Jabeur and wins the US Open – 09/10/2022

Over the course of two weeks, Iga Swiatek had its ups and downs US open. He complained about the balls used by the tournament, changed the tension of his racket strings midway through a match, had more unforced errors than winners in every game and needed a last-minute comeback in the semifinals. This Saturday, however, with the trophy on the line against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (#5), the number 1 in the world showed her best. She was precise in the attacks, fitting parallels on both sides, pressing the opponent’s serve the entire time and holding back a brave reaction from the Tunisian at the end of the second set. In the end, Iga triumphed for 6/2 and 7/6(5)conquering the third slam title of your career.

Champion of Roland Garros in 2020 and 2022, Iga thus maintains a spectacular series of victories in WTA level finals. Since she was defeated in her first career decision (Lugano / 2019), the 21-year-old Polish won all the other ten finals he participated in. And more: he didn’t lose sets in any of them. And even more: in 16 of those 20 sets, he didn’t give up more than three games.

Advantage in ranking

From this Monday, Iga and Ons will be, respectively, number 1 and 2 in the world. The positions were already determined before the decision, but the advantage of the Polish, which would be less than 4 thousand points if she had lost this Sunday’s game, will now be more than 5 thousand. Swiatek will have 9,560 points to Jabeur’s 4,496. The rest of the top 10 will have, in that order, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Simona Halep and Caroline Garcia.

how was the final

As in most of the finals he disputes, Iga entered the court confident, attacking with precision and controlling the rallies. In the second game, the number 1 broke Jabeur’s serve and, without delay, opened 3/0 up front. Jabeur outlined a reaction by playing a spectacular fifth game. He shot four winners, including two incredible parallels, and broke Iga’s serve. However, it would be difficult to maintain that level against the best return on the women’s circuit, and Iga returned to control the game when he once again broke Jabeur’s serve in the sixth game. More solid and precise in the attacks, the number 1 added yet another break to close the partial at 6/2.

The second set was more of the same. Iga found answers – almost always with winners – to everything Jabeur tried. Sometimes experimenting with more aggressive strikes, sometimes playing short shots or climbing into the net, the Tunisian was increasingly frustrated and impatient, while Iga was already opening 3/0 in the partial. Jabeur only went from scratch when he saved three break points with great serves in the fourth game. Ons gained confidence coming out of the hole and took advantage of a brief unstable moment from Iga to return the break and touch the score. The game was then balanced for the first time. The two traded service breaks again in the sixth and seventh games until Jabeur confirmed it and evened the score at 4/4.

In the ninth game, Jabeur had three more break chances to make it 5/4, but he didn’t take advantage. In two of those break points, he was in a great position in the rallies, but he missed a cross right and a left in the parallel, respectively. On the third chance, he threw a second serve return into the net. Iga then confirmed, opened 5/4 and gave no more chances on his serve. Jabeur, under pressure, confirmed to make 5/5 and saved a match point before equalizing at 6/6 and forcing the tiebreak.

The tiebreaker game was nervous, with both teetering. On the side turn, Swiatek led by 4/2, with a mini-break conquered thanks to an unforced error by Jabeur, but the Polish returned the courtesy by playing an easy right into the net that left the score at 4/4. Then number 1 also missed a single left, and Ons had the chance to serve for the third set. Iga, however, fired an indefensible right that left the score at 5/5. The Tunisian then faltered when she couldn’t. She missed two straight rights and saw the number 1 celebrate.

