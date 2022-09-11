Iguatemi (IGTI11) enters into an agreement to acquire 36% of Shopping JK for R$667 million; announces share offering

Iguatemi (IGTI11) entered into a contract for the acquisition of an additional 36% stake in Shopping JK Iguatemi, the company said on Friday (9) in a statement to the market. The transaction will be carried out through the acquisition, by its subsidiary Mutuall Soluções Financeira, of 100% of the shares in Adeoti Empreendimentos Imobiliários.

The value of the acquisition will be R$ 667 million, subject to eventual adjustments in the terms of the contract and will be paid on the closing date of the transaction in local currency, with funds from financing contracted with financial institutions, highlighted the company.

The closing of the transaction is conditioned to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent usual in operations of this nature, including the approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). “After the closing, scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2022, the company will indirectly own 100% of Shopping JK Iguatemi”, he highlighted.

According to the company, “the acquisition of the remaining stake in Shopping JK Iguatemi will increase exposure to an existing high-performance asset, with 34,358 m² of GLA. [Área Bruta Locável] and located in a region with high population density and high per capita income”.

JK Iguatemi’s NOI, or net operating revenue, in the 1st half of 2022 was R$68 million (comparably, in the same period in 2019, JK Iguatemi’s NOI represented 46% of the total NOI for the year).

The company clarified that, as it is a relevant investment, the operation will be submitted for ratification by its shareholders at a General Meeting to be convened in due course.

stock offering

In another statement, Iguatemi informed that it will make a primary offering of shares. The offer is coordinated by BTG Pactual, with Itaú BBA, Santander, Credit Suisse and Bradesco BBI. “The offering will initially comprise 24,716,000 Units, comprising 24,716,000 Common Shares and 49,432,000 Preferred Shares, observing the Priority Offering procedure and respecting the Proportional Subscription Limit”, says Iguatemi.

This implies a capital increase of around R$495 million, taking into account the last closing (R$20 per unit); in addition, the offer can be increased by 65% ​​or by around 16 million shares, totaling up to R$815 million.

JPMorgan assesses that, by annualizing the NOI for the first half of the year of R$68 million for JK Iguatemi and using the same seasonality as in 2019, the transaction implies a cap rate [taxa de capitalização, indicador que calcula a média de retorno de capital investido em um imóvel] for 2022 of around 8.0% versus Iguatemi’s for 2022 of around 11.7%.

“Although it is lower than Iguatemi’s consolidated cap rate, we see this as positive given the high quality of this asset. It is worth remembering that Brookfield was asking for a cap rate around 5.8% for Pátio Higienópolis, according to news. It is also worth noting that the company and Jereissati Participações carried out a corporate restructuring during 2H21, with the aim of enabling inorganic growth without compromising the Jereissati family’s control over Iguatemi”, highlights the bank.

JP analysts expect the market to have mixed feelings about this transaction. “On the one hand, the cap rate looks attractive for a premium asset; but, on the other hand, it is dilutive due to the discounted valuation of IGTI considering the aggregate cap rate of the company. In addition, the fact that the follow-on is being carried out through the CVM 476 mechanism may restrict the participation of some investors”, he points out.

Sign up and discover why the stock market crash represents a rare buying opportunity and see 6 incredibly cheap stocks to buy today

Related