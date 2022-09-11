Inflation: see the items that rose the most in 12 months | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Inflation: see the items that rose the most in 12 months | Economy 2 Views


See items that have gone up the most in 12 monthsreproduction

Published 09/10/2022 16:13

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) — an index that measures the country’s official inflation — was -0.36% in August, the second consecutive month of deflation, even so, some products were more expensive. This is because, until August, 183 of the 377 IPCA sub-items still registered inflation of 10% or more in the 12-month period. In other words, almost half of the goods and services surveyed (48.5%) continued with a double-digit increase, according to data released on Friday, 9th, by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Overall, food at home rose 15.63% since September last year. Milk, for example, recorded a high of 60.81% and onions rose 91.21% in the last 12 months.

Relief was not widespread. As well as food, airline tickets and transport via apps have also become “salty” since last year.

See the 10 items that have gone up the most in price

– Onion: 91.21%
– Papaya: 82.83%
– Melon: 79.34%
– Airfare: 74.94%
– Watermelon: 61.88%
– Long life milk: 60.81%
– Diesel oil: 53.16%
– Sleeve: 47.05%
– Ground coffee: 46.34%
– Transport by application: 43.80%

The transport group (-3.37%) had the greatest negative impact on the general index, contributing with 0.72 percentage point. The drop in this group was mainly influenced by the retraction in fuel prices (-10.82%).

In August, the four fuels surveyed had deflation: vehicular gas (-2.12%), diesel oil (-3.76%), ethanol (-8.67%) and gasoline (-11.64%). Item with the greatest negative impact on the general index, gasoline had a reduction of R$ 0.18 per liter in refineries last month.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Who are the Brazilian billionaires in the fashion world – Forbes

Flávio Rocha, from Riachuelo, Alexandre Birman, from Arezzo, and Alexandre Grendene Bartelle, from Grendene are …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved