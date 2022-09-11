Inflation: see the items that rose the most in 12 months | Economy



See items that most rose in price in 12 months

Published 09/10/2022

The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) — an index that measures the country’s official inflation — was -0.36% in August, the second consecutive month of deflation, even so, some products were more expensive. This is because, until August, 183 of the 377 IPCA sub-items still registered inflation of 10% or more in the 12-month period. In other words, almost half of the goods and services surveyed (48.5%) continued with a double-digit increase, according to data released on Friday, 9th, by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Overall, food at home rose 15.63% since September last year. Milk, for example, recorded a high of 60.81% and onions rose 91.21% in the last 12 months.

Relief was not widespread. As well as food, airline tickets and transport via apps have also become “salty” since last year. See the 10 items that have gone up the most in price