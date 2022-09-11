Inflation: see the items that rose the most in 12 months | Economy

See items that have gone up the most in 12 monthsreproduction
The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) — an index that measures the country’s official inflation — was -0.36% in August, the second consecutive month of deflation, even so, some products were more expensive. This is because, until August, 183 of the 377 IPCA sub-items still registered inflation of 10% or more in the 12-month period. In other words, almost half of the goods and services surveyed (48.5%) continued with a double-digit increase, according to data released on Friday, 9th, by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).
Overall, food at home rose 15.63% since September last year. Milk, for example, recorded a high of 60.81% and onions rose 91.21% in the last 12 months.
See the 10 items that have gone up the most in price
– Papaya: 82.83%
– Melon: 79.34%
– Airfare: 74.94%
– Watermelon: 61.88%
– Long life milk: 60.81%
– Diesel oil: 53.16%
– Sleeve: 47.05%
– Ground coffee: 46.34%
– Transport by application: 43.80%
The transport group (-3.37%) had the greatest negative impact on the general index, contributing with 0.72 percentage point. The drop in this group was mainly influenced by the retraction in fuel prices (-10.82%).
In August, the four fuels surveyed had deflation: vehicular gas (-2.12%), diesel oil (-3.76%), ethanol (-8.67%) and gasoline (-11.64%). Item with the greatest negative impact on the general index, gasoline had a reduction of R$ 0.18 per liter in refineries last month.