Inter 1 x 0 Cuiabá for the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2022

On the basis of insistence, Inter beat Cuiabá 1-0 this afternoon (10), in Beira-Rio, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Colorado piled up chances in the first half, but only managed to open the scoring in the final stage, with a header from Alemão. At the end of the game, Dourado had a penalty disallowed after a VAR check, which found Edenilson fouled at the origin of the bid.

With the result, Inter sleeps in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, with 46 points, but could be overtaken tomorrow, if Flamengo or Corinthians win their commitments. Cuiabá follows in 16th, with 26 points, but can fall to Z4 until the end of the round.

In the next round of the Brasileirão, Inter visit Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, on Monday (19), at 20h. Cuiabá, in turn, faces Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, on Sunday (18), at 19h.

Who did well: German

The striker was the author of Inter’s winning goal at a time when the team seemed to fall out of production in the match. He is Colorado’s top scorer in the Brasileirão, with seven goals scored.

Who was bad: Wanderson

The striker missed important opportunities to open the scoring in the first half. He was substituted at half-time after feeling discomfort in his thigh.

game chronology

Inter piled up chances, but couldn’t take zero off the scoreboard in the first half. At 12 minutes, he had two shots on the post in the same bid, first with Wanderson and then with Alemão, but the referee stopped the bid for offside. The forwards, and also Alan Patrick, had – and missed – other opportunities in the early stage. Cuiabá was unable to impose itself and focused on just defending itself, without bringing danger to goalkeeper Daniel.

The second half started at a slower pace, but Inter was patient and managed to overcome Cuiabá’s rebound in the 22nd minute, with a header by Alemão (watch the goal below). In the final stretch, Cuiabá had a penalty annulled after checking the VAR, which caught a foul on Edenilson at the origin of the play. Game over: 1-0 to Colorado.

Inter’s game

Mano Menezes’ team was practically all the time in the attacking field, but suffered from a lack of aim, especially in the first half. In the final stage, he was more trapped in the opponent’s marking, but managed to open the scoring with Alemão when the team’s pace was getting slower. Three more points on the bill.

Cuiabá’s game

Cuiabá presented defensive flaws, but counted on the good performance of goalkeeper João Carlos to hold on in the initial stage, when Inter put a lot of pressure. Slow and spaced, the team created practically nothing in Beira-Rio and ended up having the boom pierced by Alemão.

German goal has pierced and redemption

At Inter’s goal, Alemão needed two chances to score. After receiving two crosses from Pedro Henrique from the right, the first one he punctured, but the second he headed with precision to give Inter the victory at Beira-Rio.

Controversy with penalty canceled at the end

In the 44th minute of the second half, the Inter fans had a big scare. The referee awarded a penalty by Edenilson on top of André, but the bid ended up being annulled after a VAR check, which recommended the review due to a push received by the Colorado midfielder before committing the penalty.

Valdivia gets booed from Colorado

The Cuiabá attacking midfielder entered the field in the second half, replacing André Luís, and was greeted with many boos by the Inter fans. Valdivia was in the Colorado squad that was relegated in the Brasileirão in 2016.

DATASHEET:

INTER 1 x 0 CUIABA

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 26th round

Date and time: September 10, 2022 (Saturday), at 4:30 pm (GMT)

Place: Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Maguielson Lima Barbosa (DF)

Auxiliaries: Alessandro Rocha Matos (FIFA/BA) and Leila da Cruz (FIFA/DF)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow cards: Taison (INT); Joaquim, André Luís, Pepê (CUI)

Goal: German (INT), 22 minutes into the second half (1-0)

INTER: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel and Johnny (Edenilson); Maurício (Taison), Alan Patrick (Estevão) and Wanderson (Pedro Henrique); German (Liziero). Technician: Bro Menezes

CUIABA: John Carlos; Marllon, Joaquim (Camilo) and Alan Empereur; João Lucas, Marcão (Alesson), Pepê, Rafael Gava and Sidcley (Osorio); André Luís (Valdivia) and Deyverson (André). Technician: Bernardo Franco (auxiliary to António Oliveira, suspended)