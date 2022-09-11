‘International Pix’: Brazilians will be able to transfer money to more than 60 countries

Good news for those who travel internationally: the new ‘international Pix’ will soon be launched, which will allow money transfers between more than 60 countries.

The system, which is already in the testing phase, is called Nexus and will allow spending money abroad without the need for an international credit card. With the new “International Pix”, it will also be possible to pay for accommodation in other countries with instant transfer or pay the value of the order you asked for your friend who lives outside the country to send you by post.

The Nexus is being developed within the Bank Of International Settlements (BIS) innovation hub, which is popularly known as “the central bank of central banks”, and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. The aim of the new system is to integrate all countries that already have an instant payment and transfer system, such as Pix.

Currently, tests are carried out in Malaysia, Singapore and the Eurozone, through the Bank of Italy. Brazil, for the time being, participates only as an observer.