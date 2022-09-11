Ipec Ceará survey: Lula has 57%; Bolsonaro, 19%; Ciro, 14% – 2022 Elections

THE Monday round of Ipec research in Ceará for the dispute for Presidency of the Republic, released this Friday (9), points to ex-president Lula (PT) with 57% of the voting intentions. In second place is the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 19%. Ciro Gomes (PDT), has 14%. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

About first search, released on September 1st, Lula fluctuated one percentage point down. Bolsonaro and Ciro remained at the same rates. At the time, Lula appeared with 58%, Bolsonaro had 19% and Ciro Gomes, 14%.

The survey was commissioned by TV Verdes Mares and listened to 1,200 people between the 6th and 8th of September. The interviews were conducted face-to-face in 56 municipalities. The sum of the percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) has 2% of voting intentions. Soraya Thronicke (União), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Constituent Eymael (DC) did not score. Candidates Léo Péricles (UP), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) were not named. Whites and nulls represent 4% of respondents. Another 4% said they did not know or did not respond to the survey. The reliability level is 95%.

In the first poll, Tebet had 1% of voting intentions. Vera, Marçal, Jefferson, d’Avila and Thronicke had not scored, the others had not been mentioned. Whites and nulls represented 4%.

IF THE ELECTION FOR PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC WERE TODAY AND THE CANDIDATES WERE THESE, WHO WOULD YOU VOTE? (STIMULATED %):

Squid (EN): 57%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 19%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 14%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Soraya Thronicke (Union): 0%

Felipe d’Avila (New): 0%

Pablo Marçal (Pros): 0%

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0%

White/Null: 4%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 4%

The survey was carried out by the Ipec Intelligence institute and is registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-06797/2022 and at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-08984/2022.

SPONTANEOUS

In the spontaneous poll, when the interviewer does not present the names of the candidates, Lula leads with 57% of the voting intentions. Then come Jair Bolsonaro, with 18%, and Ciro Gomes, with 10%. Simone Tebet was singled out by 1% of respondents. Constituent Eymael, Felipe d’Avila and Soraya Thronicke did not score. Léo Péricles, Pablo Marçal, Roberto Jefferson, Sofia Manzano and Vera Lúcia were not mentioned. Other names were mentioned by voters, but they did not score. Blanks and nulls add up to 4%. Of all voters surveyed, 9% said they did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.

In the first round of the poll, Lula had 54%, Bolsonaro, 19%, and Ciro, 10%. Then came Tebet, with 1%. The other candidates had not been mentioned by the interviewees. Blanks and nulls added up to 4%. Another 13% said they did not know or preferred not to give an opinion at the time.

The sum of the percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.