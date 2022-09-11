Is Europe ‘in Putin’s hands’? The continent must ask for ‘help’ from other countries as the worst of the energy catastrophe has not yet arrived and the risk of recession only increases

Putin is putting Europe against the wall. The Russian leader has been using the gas to force the lifting of sanctions as winter approaches on the old continent – ​​and Europeans are accusing the coup.

Traditionally, Russian gas pipelines go into maintenance in July. But the Europeans came to think that Putin would use this tightening of screws to retaliate against Western sanctions, putting a brake on the replenishment of stocks in Europe.

Said and done: Since then, Russia has been holding back the resumption of supplies to Europe under various allegations, including lack of material for the repairs, delays in the schedule and even the deliberate decision not to send the gas until sanctions are lifted. .

In a post on our Instagram page, we explain how Putin is making Europe 'pay the duck' for the war while Russia 'sends an invoice' to the continent of trillions, sends prices soaring there and brings the specter of recession to near.

Putin is pushing Europe towards energy catastrophe and the worst is not yet here

Putin is pushing Europe towards energy catastrophe and the worst is not yet here

Empiricus analyst and Seu Dinheiro columnist Matheus Spiess explains why the worst of the energy crisis that Putin is helping to cause in Europe has not yet arrived.

It also reveals which other sector, besides gas, is turning on the red alert of countries and could intensify the problems that the Old Continent faces.

Thanks to the Russian ‘counter-attack’, Europe will have to ask for ‘help’ from other countries – the United Kingdom was one of the first

While tensions between Russia and Europe are not resolved, countries need to find a way to ‘circumvent’ what is being considered by analysts as Putin’s blackmail. Thus, countries like the United Kingdom are already organizing to ask for help on the other side of the world.

While tensions between Russia and Europe are not resolved, countries need to find a way to 'circumvent' what is being considered by analysts as Putin's blackmail. Thus, countries like the United Kingdom are already organizing to ask for help on the other side of the world.