It happened again: Grupo Primo makes another round of layoffs; understand

The investment platform Cousin Group carried out the second mass layoff in less than four months. This time, the company of digital influencers Tiago Nigro — known as rich cousin — and Bruno Perini hung up 40 people.

According to the newspaper Estadão, the dismissed employees worked in different areas of the company, such as design, events, production, teaching platform and management.

In all, around 90 people were laid off from Grupo Primo this year.

O Your money contacted the company, which has yet to comment on the layoffs. If there is any pronouncement by Grupo Primo, this article will be updated.

Second time at Primo Group

In May, Primo Rico’s company cut around 20% of its staff, when the group had 280 employees. And, like the other cases of mass dismissal, the company justified that the dismissals happened due to the need for “restructuring”.

At the time, the group had announced the acquisition of three education startups — the edtechs: TopInvest, aimed at traders; Edufinance, focused on valuations (market value of a company) and Paradigma Education, specializing in the cryptocurrency market.

It is worth mentioning that, last week, the CEO of Grupo Primo, Tiago Nigro, said that the current scenario faced by startups — of reduced investments and mass layoffs —, is due in part to investors “who took their eyes off the focus , which is cash generation”, at the Fire Festival 2022 event.

Layoffs in Brazil

Despite being weaker, the wave of layoffs continues in the country. In addition to the Primo Group, the 2TMthe group that controls the cryptocurrency exchange Bitcoin Marketmade a 15% cut in the workforce in the last week.

This was also the second mass shutdown carried out by the company in the last four months. The first took place in June, when 90 professionals were laid off. — which corresponded to 12% of the staff at the time.

*With information from Estadão