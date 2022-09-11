‘It moved me, I haven’t seen it in years’

Since “Pantanal” began to be shown in prime time on TV Globo, in March of this year, the buzz around a cameo by Cristiana Oliveira in the remake of the telenovela was great. The actress, who marked the history of teledramaturgy in the role of Juma in the original version of the work by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, was constantly asked if she had been invited to appear in any chapter of the now plotted by Bruno Luperi. Well, the invitation was late, but it didn’t fail: Krika, as she is affectionately called by her closest friends, will be in the last chapter of “Pantanal”, scheduled to air on October 7th.

In the scenes recorded this Friday (the 9th), Cristiana appears alongside other actors who were in the original version of the soap opera, shown on the now-defunct TV Manchete in 1990. Sergio Reis, who played Tibério (now played by Guito); Ingra Liberato, who played Madeleine in the first phase (in this one, played by Bruna Linzmeyer); and Giovanna Gold, Zefa (now played by Paula Barbosa) are the guests of honor at the collective wedding of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Filó (Dira Paes); Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa, and Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto). The meetings and reunions were filled with memories and joys.

— The exchange of the new cast with us was beautiful! A mutual respect for each one’s history… But the emotion of seeing Marcos (Palmeira) and Almir (Sater) moved me… — Cristiana delivers, explaining: — I hadn’t seen Marquinhos for many years… We talked to each other. always by WhatsApp, I followed from the beginning the invitation for him to be Zé Leôncio, but we were not together. Now, it was that eye-to-eye meeting and, at the same time, memories. I had already seen Ingra and Giovana, but it was very special to meet again…

Cristiana with Isabel Teixeira and Juliano Cazarré: delighted with the interpreter of Maria Bruaca Photo: Personal archive

The actress says that she fell in love with an actress from the current cast, in particular:

— One person I loved meeting in person was Isabel Teixeira, who plays Maria Bruaca.

Despite all the public’s anxiety to see her on TV again, in the soap opera that marked her career, Cristiana prefers to appease the mood:

— It was a passage, a delicious thing, a tribute. Nothing to create expectations in the public, no. The expectation has to be for the last chapter of the novel itself.

