“It’s complicated to live alone”; Ayrton Lima, former BBB and father of presenter Ana Clara, opens his heart and reports a difficult period of depression

Former BBB Ayrton Lima, better known as Papito, father of the presenter and also former BBB Ana Clara, opened his heart and reported a delicate moment that he passed in his life. In an interview for the magazine “Who”, the ex-brother spoke openly about his divorce from Eva Melloto whom he was married for nearly 30 years.

“I lost 11 kilos in my separation. It was difficult to recover because of depression. I still need to gain about 6 kilos. The strong body is why I work out”, explained Papito, who considers himself a man who takes care of his appearance: “We have to look at ourselves and find ourselves beautiful. I apply cream, I am a vain man…”, said then. The marriage between Ayrton and Eva came to an end in May 2020.

He also explains that he is in the process of fighting depression. “I still have depression. When I met Ana Clara’s mother, I was 30 years old and my dream was to have two children. I don’t know how to conquer a woman anymore. We unlearn. For me, it’s complicated to live alone at 58 and having to rebuild my life”vented.

In the chat, Ayrton also commented on the difficult period of the Covid-19 pandemic. To distract himself, he says he started working as a driver to get out of the house: “I started working with a car to be able to leave the house during the pandemic, not to be in that depression. Today, I live on income”, said.