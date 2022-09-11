“It’s the only 9…”; Fans vibrate with a possible chance of Mateusão ​​at Fla and the team gains other reinforcements

Flamengo

Rubro-Negro opens space in the first team before the decision for the Copa do Brasil

Team Official Flickr: Marcelo Cortes/Flickr Official Flamengo - Mateusão ​​should win an opportunity against Goiás
Flamengo has an important week to define the team’s final goals this season. After qualifying for the Libertadores final, to be played against Athletico-PR, in Ecuador, on October 29, Rubro-Negro also can stamp the spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Before that, in commitment to Serie A, the departure of athletes like Vitinho and Lázaro should be supplied soon.

Mengão fans are following the recent performances of São Paulo already thinking about next Wednesday’s decision (14). The teams enter the Maracanã lawn for the second match of the Copa do Brasil semifinals. The team from Rio arrives with a two goal advantage difference after scoring a 3-1 against Tricolor, in Morumbi. The team coached by Rogério Ceni is packed after securing a spot in the South American final in the middle of the week.

While São Paulo takes on Corinthians this Sunday (11), Flamengo faces Goiás on the same day. The great novelty among the related ones are some Vulture’s Nest hatchlings. With the sale of some players from the squad, and others being saved for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Petterson, Matheus França and Mateusão will be in the game against Goiás. The latter can even win the opportunity to start playing.

In addition to them, Hugo Souza, João Gomes and Victor Hugo will also be present, representing the Club’s promise-making academy. The difference is that these other names already appear among Dorival’s chosen more frequently this season. The possibility of Mateusão ​​playing pleased part of the crowd. According to a survey carried out by Globo Esporte, the striker scored 22 goals in the under-20 in 30 opportunities.

