Jade Picon freezes after question about affair with Shaman

Jade Picon left G1 reporter unanswered at Rock in Rio

She was asked about her alleged affair with Shaman and was frozen, without reaction.

His publicist interrupted the interview and became angry with the journalist.

Jade Picon was completely unresponsive on the fourth day of Rock in Rio during a simple interview with G1, Globo’s news portal. On Friday night (9), reporter Matheus Rodrigues did not want to miss the gossip that the ex-BBB would have exchanged kisses with rapper Xamã.

The information of the exchange of kisses between the two spread on social media, and Jade froze her face for a few seconds, not knowing how to respond, until she turned her back on the reporter and went in another direction without saying goodbye to the journalist who was interviewing her.

In the video that circulates on the web, it is possible to hear the voice of the advisor of the new Globo actress saying: “Not that question. This one was not agreed.” Afterwards, he passes in front of the camera recording the interview, takes Jade by the arm and goes in another direction.

Xamã also granted an interview to G1, on Thursday night (8), in which he stated that he is single and that he has taken advantage of the event to flirt with women. “I’m enjoying Rock in Rio a lot”, confessed the rapper.

But when he was asked about his involvement with the actress of the soap opera Travessia, he had a different reaction and even confirmed, albeit indirectly, that the two exchanged kisses at the festival.

“We exchanged an idea. I met her by chance. We were just talking. I’m not much for exposing myself, I’m always off,” said Shaman in the interview, implying that the rumors are true.

Jade Picon has dated João Guilherme, and recently his name appeared on the gossip pages of Instagram alongside another famous: Gabriel Medina. The surfer was visiting the ex-BBB mansion in Rio de Janeiro and the two did not hide their approach, publishing various content together on social networks.