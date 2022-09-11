Janja enjoys Rock In Rio concerts with Lula’s shirt

This Saturday, Janja enjoyed the shows at Rock In Rio. As soon as she arrived at the festival, Lula’s wife went to the VIP area of ​​the Sunset Stage and watched a concert by the Gilsons, the band of Gilberto Gil’s children and grandchildren. Accompanied by two advisors and two security guards, she attended the presentation with Preta and Flora Gil.

At the event, the wife of the PT presidential candidate was wearing a red blouse with her husband in the print. In it, he appeared as “Squid Skywalker”, representing the character Luke from ‘Star Wars’. The look was complemented by black sequin pants and All Star sneakers.

In addition to dancing, Janja also greeted fans and took pictures. After posing with their hands making the “L”, a group of fans cursed Bolsonaro and the Gilsons played Lula’s jingle, “Olê, Olê, Olá, Lula” on guitar.

Approached by some media outlets, Janja’s publicist said she would not make any statements. “Janja doesn’t give an interview. Janja doesn’t give a statement, regardless of the topic. Her public manifestations are through social networks. And at rallies”, she informed.

With the end of the show, the sociologist went to take pictures with the members, being accompanied by two more security guards until they went backstage. After the groupie moment, she headed to promoter Carol Sampaio’s box, where she waits to catch Coldplay’s concert.