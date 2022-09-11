Janja received with shouts of ‘first lady’ at Rock in Rio – Politica

Wife of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), Janja, nickname of sociologist Rosngela da Silva, was received with the screams of “first lady” at Rock in Rio (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The wife of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), Rosngela da Silva, Janja, was greeted with “first lady” shouts at Rock in Rio this Saturday (10/9).

The sociologist watched the concert by the band Gilsons with Jorge Arago from the VIP area located between the grid and the Sunset Stage. There, she was photographed with singer Preta Gil and producer Flora Gil. The three posed making an “L” with their fingers, referring to Lula.

Janja went to the festival wearing a red T-shirt emblazoned with a drawing of her husband’s face. The piece features the PT member characterized as a character from the Star Wars saga and the inscription “Lula Skywalker”, in a pun on the name of the protagonist Luke Skywalker.

The sociologist will accompany other shows scheduled on the Sunset Stage. One of them is that of Maria Rita, a singer who supports the election of the former president this year and participated in the reissue of the jingle “Lula L”.

Later, Janja must go to the Mundo Stage, where the British Coldplay will perform.

Married to the former president since May, Janja has gained more and more influence in the PT campaign. She has appeared in speeches by Lula, who has been calling himself a passionate man to present himself as a politician who wants to pacify the country.

The former president’s wife has also been a voice in behind-the-scenes campaign decisions, in addition to participating in events and speaking to the public.