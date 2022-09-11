Janones says Bolsonaro hides relationship with militia and remembers Marielle

Federal deputy from Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro councilor again discussed on social media this Saturday (photo: Editing (Jorge Lopes/EM/DA Press – AFP / Sergio LIMA)) The federal deputy and reelection candidate, Andr Janones (Avante-MG), and the councilor of Rio de Janeiro-RJ, Carlos Bolsonaro (PL), returned to star in a clash on social networks last Saturday night (10/9). The miner responded to a post by the son 02 of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) associating the militia president and the murder of Rio de Janeiro councilor Marielle Franco.

On his Twitter profile, Carlos Bolsonaro rescued a montage of the 2018 presidential campaign. In the image, a headline from the O Globo newspaper deals with the PT’s strategy in using the colors green and yellow for the second round of that election. Below are images of the then vice-presidential candidate, Manuela D’vila (PCdoB) holding a hammer and sickle, a symbol of communism and clippings of headlines about the Communist Party of Brazil.

“As in every campaign, to steal votes from the innocent, the left hides the red, criticizes drugs and even goes so far as to say that it has nothing to do with communism. The vice candidate of Lula and Haddad in 2018 was a member of the Communist Party of Brazil, mere detail,” wrote the councilor.

In response, Andr Janones published a text similar to Carlos’s, but listing elements of Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign. The federal deputy says that the president hides Fabrcio Queiroz, a former military man close to the presidential family and appointed as a pivot in the cracking scheme; criticizes the Center, the political bloc of which the president’s party forms part; and says he has no relationship with carioca militias.

As in every campaign, to steal the votes of the innocent, his father hides Queiroz, criticizes the center, and goes so far as to say that he has nothing to do with the militia. Those involved in the murder of Marielle Franco have visited the condominium where her family lives is a mere detail. %u2014 Andr Janones 7040%u270C%uFE0F (@AndreJanonesAdv) September 11, 2022

Carlos x Janones

Pre-candidate for the presidency, Janones withdrew from the dispute for the Plateau to support the campaign of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). Since then, the miner has been active on social media in support of PT and has been involved in several discussions, especially with Carlos Bolsonaro.