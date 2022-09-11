Jenny Miranda lets go of the verb after being blocked by Gretchen on social networks: “Injustice”

The model also said that she hopes her mother will change her mind and get back in touch with her.

Controversies in the family Gretchen Miranda continue in full swing. The famous blocked Jenny Miranda on social networks, and the daughter of the famous made an outburst criticizing her mother, in an interview given to the website R7. Jenny said Gretchen doesn’t want more than the family conflicts between her daughter and granddaughter Bia Miranda come to the public.

Jenny commented on the blockade suffered by Gretchen: “I’m blocked, my mom isn’t talking to me. My mom asked me not to talk about it anymore, but I kept trying to defend myself to her from the attacks of the bia. She blocked me on Instagram and WhatsApp, said she doesn’t want to hear about it anymore,” she said.

The model also said that she hopes her mother will change her mind and get back in touch with her: “Regarding my mother blocking me, I hope she comes to her senses and sees that all this was an injustice to me. look, everything points out that the fame was not for me, the fame was totally for the bia, for Adriano. My only mistake was taking her to the party and introducing them both,” he said.

Jenny also stated that he would forgive Bia if she apologized: “I’m missing my daughter. Only those who are a mother know. We will always forgive a son. If she came to apologize to me, obviously I would forgive”, he said. Disagreements began to happen between the two after the granddaughter of Gretchen stayed with former player Adriano.