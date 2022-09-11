Jojo Todynho appears alone amid rumors of marriage crisis

Jojo Todynho was present at the sixth and penultimate day of Rock in Rio, in the late afternoon of this Saturday (10). The singer squandered style in the music festival’s VIP area, and appeared alone, amid rumors of an alleged crisis in her marriage with the military Lucas Souza.

For the occasion, the champion of The Farm 12 wore a bold black look that left part of her belly on display, in addition to the cutouts on the bottom under the pantyhose. The artist also came up with a pair of sunglasses by the Versace brand, and was sympathetic in the clicks.

In recent days, rumors have surfaced that Jojo Todynho and her husbandwhom he married in January of this year, would be experiencing tension in the relationship. According to journalist Matheus Baldi, the artist would be dissatisfied with her partner due to his changes in attitude during less than a year of marriage.

Annoyed, the funkeira used social media and spoke, annoyed: “Guys, please stop speculating or making up stories that I’m not even at home, I’m not in Rio de Janeiro. I don’t even have time to call anyone I have. And thank God I’m very busy, I waste time now with things that add to me, what doesn’t add me, I don’t waste my time”warned.

