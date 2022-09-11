Julia Mendes, the Anita of “Mar do Sertão”, opens the game about participation in a series that addresses the fire at the Kiss nightclub: “Enhancing challenge”

Julia Mendes is gaining more and more prominence as an actress. In addition to playing the role of Anita in the soap opera “Sertão Sea“, she also accumulates important participations in other recordings, such as the series by Netflix“Every Day the Same Night“. In an interview given to CONTIGO!, she gave details about what it was like to carry out this work.

In “Every Day the Same Night“, the tragedy in which 242 people died during a fire in the Kiss nightclub, in Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul. She commented on the challenge of participating in the recording of a subject that shocked the world: “That’s what we tried to do: to be as sincere as possible, tried to bring the greatest power of truth to these scenes, because acting something that, in fact, existed and brought so much suffering to so many families, it was a challenge”, he said.

The actress also revealed that she was happy to have been called to participate in the series: “It is certainly an aggrandizement challenge in the career of any actor. It is to fight for justice in our Brazil, a country where things always go so unpunished. After 10 years for us to have this series to be a milestone in this tragedy”, he explained.

in production, Julia plays a character who is one of the victims of the incident. The series should reach Netflix in 2023, the year that marks the 10th anniversary of the tragedy of Kiss nightclub. The plot explores the facts that caused the great tragedy and the negligence on the part of the entrepreneurs involved in the space of the nightclub.