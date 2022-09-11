Kate helped block Meghan’s trip to Balmoral, says magazine

Kate Middleton helped block actress and Duchess Meghan Markle from going to the deathbed of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96. The Duchess’s involvement in this case was revealed by a source close to the royals to the OK! Magazine.

According to the publication, the royals proposed that Kate remain at Windsor Palace, with the excuse of taking care of her three children, as a convincing argument for the ex-actress’s stay in London. “Harry would have exploited the fact that Kate was invited and Meghan was not,” said the source, exposing the Royal Family’s line of reasoning.

“The Duchess of Cambridge remains at Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first day of school at their new school,” said a statement from Kensington Palace, justifying the Duchess’s stay at London. The children began attending Lambrook School, near Windsor, on the eve of their great-grandmother’s death.

Yet, according to The Sun, King Charles himself told Harry that it ‘wasn’t right’ for Meghan to go to Balmoral.

As soon as the death of Elizabeth II was announced, the wife of Prince Harry postponed the launch of a new episode of her podcast and cancels participation in a talk show in the USA.

