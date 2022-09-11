Kate Middleton reveals reaction of youngest son, Prince Louis, to learning of death of Queen Elizabeth II – News



The new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, revealed to children outside Windsor Castle last Saturday (10th) the reaction of his youngest son, the prince louis4 years old, upon learning of the death of queen elizabeth 2nd.

“Louis said at least Grandma is with her great-grandfather now,” Kate said at the time, explaining that Louis was referring to the late Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband. The story was posted by real author Robert Jobson on Twitter.





The writer shared the account of 28-year-old Banita Ranow, who overheard Princess Kate talking to the children.





Royal Rota copy: Banita Ranow, 28, among the crowd on the Long Walk, said she heard Kate tell children next to her about what her youngest son Louis had said about the Queen’s death. She said Kate told the children: “Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.” — Robert Jobson (@theroyaeditor) September 10, 2022

On Saturday, Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to greet their mourning subjects following the monarch’s death.











William’s words





Prince William, first in line to the British throne, spoke publicly for the first time on Saturday about the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In a note, shared on his social networks, the heir to the royal family said that he will give his father all his support, Charles the 3rd, the new king.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader whose commitment to country, Kingdoms and community was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the significance of her historic reign,” he began.





I, however, lost a grandmother. I regret her departure, but at the same time, I feel incredibly grateful. I had the benefit of witnessing the Queen’s wisdom in my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of your guidance, support and support. My three children spent three vacations with her and created memories that will last a lifetime. “She was by my side in my happiest moments and the saddest days of my life,” she added.

William said he knew that day would come, but that reality is still very sad to assimilate. “I thank her for the kindness she showed to my family and to me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for setting an example of service and dignity in public, a life that was from a different time but always relevant to us. all.”

Finally, the prince said that he will help his father in whatever way he can. “All the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we feel for our extraordinary queen. I will honor her memory by supporting my father the king in every way I can.”











