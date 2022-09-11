Kate shares Louis’ reaction to her great-grandmother’s death

This afternoon, Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to accompany tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. During the walk around the castle, members of the royal family greeted the audience, and the Princess of Wales revealed her youngest son’s reaction to his great-grandmother’s death.

According to Banita Ranow, a 28-year-old who was at the scene, Kate told some children what four-year-old Prince Louis had said about the Queen’s death.

“Louis said ‘at least Grandma is with her great-grandfather now’,” the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly said.

Prince Louis, son of William and Kate Middleton Image: Playback/Instagram @kensingtonroyal

Kate and William’s youngest son is reportedly referring to a “date” between Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99.

According to Ranow, Kate was teary-eyed as she talked about it with the kids. The young woman also said she was surprised by the meeting between the couples, who have been living in a tense atmosphere since Harry decided to leave the royalty: “It was very nice”, she commented.

change of titles

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of the 73-year-old King Charles III to the British throne, William and Kate Middleton inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

So do the couple’s children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4. Now they’ve gone from Princes and Princess of Cambridge to Princes and Princess of Wales.

The announcement was made by Charles in his first speech as king. William and Kate will also be the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

