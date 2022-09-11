Kate shares Louis’ reaction to her great-grandmother’s death

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Kate shares Louis’ reaction to her great-grandmother’s death 0 Views

This afternoon, Kate Middleton and Prince William joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to accompany tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. During the walk around the castle, members of the royal family greeted the audience, and the Princess of Wales revealed her youngest son’s reaction to his great-grandmother’s death.

According to Banita Ranow, a 28-year-old who was at the scene, Kate told some children what four-year-old Prince Louis had said about the Queen’s death.

“Louis said ‘at least Grandma is with her great-grandfather now’,” the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly said.

Prince Louis, son of William and Kate Middleton - Reproduction/Instagram @kensingtonroyal - Reproduction/Instagram @kensingtonroyal

Prince Louis, son of William and Kate Middleton

Image: Playback/Instagram @kensingtonroyal

Kate and William’s youngest son is reportedly referring to a “date” between Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99.

According to Ranow, Kate was teary-eyed as she talked about it with the kids. The young woman also said she was surprised by the meeting between the couples, who have been living in a tense atmosphere since Harry decided to leave the royalty: “It was very nice”, she commented.

change of titles

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of the 73-year-old King Charles III to the British throne, William and Kate Middleton inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

So do the couple’s children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4. Now they’ve gone from Princes and Princess of Cambridge to Princes and Princess of Wales.

The announcement was made by Charles in his first speech as king. William and Kate will also be the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents' lap in 1926 image - PA Images via Getty Images

1 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image

PA Images via Getty Images

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940 - Getty Images

two / 32

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940

Getty Images

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother. - Keystone/Getty Images

3 / 32

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.

Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

4 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

5 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

6 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

7 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

8 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

9 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

10 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a 1955 portrait - Getty Images

11 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969 - Getty Images

12 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969 - Getty Images

13 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970 - Getty Images

14 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland in 1979 - Getty Images

15 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches cricket with her mother and sister in April 1975 - Getty Images

16 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970 - Getty Images

17 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972 - Getty Images

18 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975 - Getty Images

19 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in a 1975 portrait - Getty Images

20 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony in July 1981 - Getty Images

21 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981

Getty Images

Royal family after Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony - Getty Images

22 / 32

Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982. - Getty Images

23 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan - Getty Images

24 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982 - Getty Images

25 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela - Getty Images

26 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother's funeral in April 2002 - Getty Images

27 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002. - Getty Images

28 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, husband Prince Phillip, son Charles and grandson William - Getty Images

29 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William

Getty Images

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II's crown at an event in 2004 - Getty Images

30 / 32

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017. - Getty Images

31 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss - Getty Images

32 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Getty Images

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Elba Ramalho is received at Rock in Rio with shouts of “Fora, Bolsonaro”

Elba Ramalho performed at Rock in Rio 2022 this Friday (9/9) and was greeted by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved