Know the signs that your body needs more fiber

Bowel regulation, weight loss or control of binge eating: all of them can be associated with the intake of dietary fiber. According to research conducted by the FDA, Americans do not consume even the recommended half of daily fiber monthly. It is important to assess that you are not making this mistake!

Read more: smental health: what are the benefits of fiber for the mind?

Check out now what signals your body sends out when it needs more fiber.

Dietary fiber and body signals

Studies have reinforced the importance of a balanced microbiota, that is, a balance in the amount of bacteria and fungi that live in our intestines. The microbiota has numerous benefits for our body, so fibers become extremely important to keep it in homeostasis.

We’re talking about complex carbohydrates that are usually not digested, but that serve as food for bacteria that populate the human microbiome. In this way, they have the function of preventing and treating constipation, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. How do we know that we should increase fiber intake? Check it out:

You are always constipated

A diet rich in soluble fiber allows more water to enter the stool. It will, consequently, be in the ideal consistency to carry out its passage through the intestine. In this way, use the recommended daily amount to avoid this problem.

you are always hungry

They slow down the digestion process, which keeps serum glucose (blood glucose levels) stable. In this way, in addition to preventing diabetes – as glucose levels do not change sharply – fiber also increases satiety.

You are gaining weight abnormally

This item is related to what was pointed out just above. When the diet is low in fiber, people tend to eat in an unbalanced way. In this way, binge eating situations can occur. And not only that! A person can gain a lot of weight. This question will vary depending on your metabolism.

you are always hungry

They often slow down the digestion of simple carbohydrates. With a poor diet in this sense, people reach glycemic peaks quickly and, soon after, there is a sudden drop in the same levels. That’s why it’s best to opt for fiber sources of complex carbohydrates. They will be digested little by little, so you won’t have a quick spike, as it will remain constant over the hours.