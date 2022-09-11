Lawyer who flew on a jet with Nunes Marques earned millions with decisions by the Minister of the STF

Lawyer linked to Kassio Nunes Marques is from an association that works at the ANP and earned R$ 300 million in fees. Family members of STF and STJ members are also involved

247 – Reporter Luiz Vassallo, from the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, published on social media a complaint against lawyer Vinícius Peixoto and Minister Kássio Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), based on reportage co-authored by himself.

Peixoto was on the jet with Nunes Marques on a trip to Europe. The jet belongs to the lawyer, who paid for the trip for the STF minister . “The lawyer who traveled with the minister earned hundreds of millions in fees based on Nunes Marques’ decisions and precedents,” said Vassallo.

According to the journalist, Vinícius Peixoto “uses a non-profit association to act on behalf of municipalities in the billion-dollar fight over oil royalties”. The lawyer is vice president of University Center for Research, Studies and Consulting Association (Nupec).

The complaint also highlights that “Peixoto works in partnership with the Francisco Falcão’s son [Djaci Falcão Neto]of the STJit’s the Luiz Fux’s son-in-law [Hercílio Binato de Castro]of the STF. The association operates as a law firm. In practice, it wins the bids, and passes on powers of attorney to the trio of lawyers and their offices”.

The idea is to win contracts without bidding with Municipalities, and sue the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) to frame these municipalities in the sharing of royalties. “With this practice, decisions obtained by the trio using the association moved BRL 1.5 billionand will yield BRL 300 million in fees”, says the reporter.

About the performance of Kassio Nunes Marques, the journalist highlights:

“Almost all cases will end up at TRF-1. Kassio voted in favor of the group, and also opened important precedents that greatly expanded the range of municipalities that could sue the ANP. The issue has weight, and it was mentioned by him on the STF in the Senate”.

“One of the decisions was granted to a municipality whose contract with the association linked to Peixoto is investigated by the MP [Ministério Público] and was suspended by the ECA [Tribunal de Contas]. This city alone paid R$ 33 million in fees. The judgment is from 2017”, he continues.

The journalist also recalled that Peixoto is the target of Operation Car Wash and was accused of operating bribes for former Minister of Mines and Energy Edison Lobão. “He was also convicted of acting in a similar way for royalties, using a company called Petrobonus”, he highlighted.

“Even so, he remained close to important families in politics and the judiciary. In addition to partnering with family members of ministers, he is also a partner of an advisor to the TCE in Rio in an energy company. The court fairly judges the association’s contracts with the prefectures,” he concluded.

