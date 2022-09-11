learn all about Camilla Parker

At the age of 75, Camilla Parker Bowes has become the new Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the post after the death of Elizabeth II, this Thursday (8/9), and her husband ascend to the position of King of the United Kingdom. Until February of this year, the wife of the new commander of the British Crown, King Charles III, would not receive the title of queen consort, however, there was a surprising change of plans.

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of her reign, Queen Elizabeth released a statement. In the message, the monarch revealed the “sincere desire” of wanting her daughter-in-law Camilla to receive the denomination. At first, she would not parade with the title in memory of the late Princess Diana, first wife of King Charles III. Camilla did not even have the appointment of Princess of Wales, traditionally bestowed on the wife of the direct heir to the throne.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Click of the new King of the United Kingdom Charles III and Queen Consort CamillaNeil Mockford/Getty Images Camilla Parker Before becoming Queen Consort, Camilla was the Duchess of Cornwall.Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Prince Charles and Camilla Parker The couple sealed the union in 2005.@clarencehouse/Reproduction/Instagram Camilla Parker Bowles Camilla Parker Bowles is the current wife of Prince CharlesEddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Prince Charles and Camilla Parker King Charles III and Camilla at the climate conference in Glasgow, ScotlandPhil Noble – Pool/Getty Images 0

“I remain eternally grateful and humbled for the loyalty and affection you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own royal service,” Elizabeth said in the message.

According to the British press, Camilla did not want to use the title of Princess of Wales to “not offend anyone”. The new queen consort bonded with Charles before he split from Diana. When Elizabeth declared the plea that she wanted her daughter-in-law to be able to use the nomination, the subjects were enraged and discredited the legacy of Lady Di, who died in a car accident in 1997.

As Elizabeth’s wish was an order, Camilla became the queen consort this Thursday (8/9). Now 75, she married then-Prince Charles in 2005. From her first marriage to Andrew Parker, she had two children Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles. The wife of the new British king was born into a family of wealthy landowners, to a father, Major Bruce Shand, and mother, Rosemary Cubitt.

Rubber

It took years for Camilla to erase the image of being responsible for the end of Charles and Diana’s marriage. She passed the eraser on scandal by using her sense of humor, simplicity and resourcefulness to win over her subjects. The queen consort gained popularity by working on behalf of certain social causes, such as violence against women and the defense of animal rights.

“People realize that Camilla is ideal for Charles, and the two work wonderfully together,” said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams in an interview with Agence France-Presse.

Camilla not only won over her subjects, but also her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. At the beginning of her relationship with Charles, the late monarch did her best not to have contact with her daughter-in-law. One book pointed out that the Windsor dynasty matriarch even pulled strings for the two not to seal the union. She couldn’t. As time passed, the feud between the two women in King Charles III’s life improved.

conquest game

Being accepted by Charles’ two sons, Princes William and Harry, was also an almost impossible mission, but Camilla knew how to turn the situation around. Currently, the direct heir to the throne delivers feelings for his stepmother in public. According to royal biographer Penny Junor, Lady Di’s children were surprised by their father’s current wife: “The boys loved their mother and knew what she thought of Camilla. But they also saw how lonely the father was.”

Camilla Parker recently gave an interview to British Vogue magazine. She opened her heart and vented about years of media scrutiny and comparisons to Princess Diana. The queen consort adhered to the motto “get on with life”. “It’s not easy. I’ve been scrutinized for so long that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be watched all the time and, you know, criticized,” she told the magazine.

I think in the end, I kind of get over it and move on. You have to get on with life Camilla, the queen consort

Rivalry

Before and after joining the royals, Camilla experienced some atrocities, however, she made Kate Middleton go through some not-so-positive situations. The Queen Consort was behind one of her stepson William’s breakups with the Princess of Wales. In the book Game of Crowns, released in 2007, author Christopher Andersen revealed that Camilla did Charles’s head to the point of convincing the firstborn that he was too young to engage in a serious relationship.

Coincidence or not, William put an end to his romance with Kate, in 2004. The writer published that the queen consort evaluated the Middleton family as insufficient to join the British Crown. Another clash between the two occurred over an invitation. Andersen stated that Camilla didn’t call William’s then-girlfriend to bond with Charles, for fear of competition.

Gossip

Before getting married, Harry used to praise his stepmother in interviews. But the bond changed after he became the husband of Meghan Markle in 2018. There is a story that the prince’s wife and sister-in-law Kate Middleton had a fight during the bridesmaids’ robe fitting. The two argued to the point of tears. The conflict was kept under lock and key until the press leaked with various details. According to the Daily Mail, the queen consort gossiped about the clash to the media.

According to the media, Camilla and Kate were also behind the controversy surrounding the tiara chosen by Meghan for the marriage union with Harry. While the former Hollywood actress opted for an accessory, some members of the royal family disagreed with the choice and voted for another. At the time, the tabloids reported that Harry’s wife was disobedient and arrogant. Another gossip made by the queen consort.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.