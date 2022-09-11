Leonardo’s wife is provoked with a question about betrayal and a follower responds: ‘Sad’ | celebrities



Rio – Poliana Rocha used social networks last Friday to promote a moment of interaction with fans and ended up being provoked by a follower. On Instagram, the wife of singer Leonardo was asked how to deal with a “horn” and took the opportunity to rebut the question of the internet user.

“Sad with these types of questions… But it’s part… Much love for you!”, wrote the journalist, showing some discomfort with the subject.

In July of this year, the singer’s wife was also questioned about alleged betrayals suffered in their marriage. “Poli, I love you. Is it true that Leo has another woman?”, asked a fan during an interaction on Instagram. Poliana, in turn, replied: “If you have, please don’t tell me. I don’t want to know. I’m full of love for me. And if you know, tell her that his finances are with me. Sorry”, she concluded.

Poliana and the sertanejo have been together for 27 years and are the parents of 24-year-old singer Zé Felipe. The couple’s relationship is marked by several endings, which culminated in the singer’s involvement with other women and also, in the birth of their youngest children, Matheus Vargas and João Guilherme.