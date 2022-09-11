Little Lo reveals the name of the famous who mistreated her at Rock in Rio

After telling on her social networks about the episode in which she was mistreated by a famous person at Rock in Rio, the influencer Pequena Lo decided to reveal the person’s identity.

In an interview with journalist Lucas Pasin, from UOL, Lo said that it was presenter and model Ellen Jabour who was bothered by her presence near the box’s railing.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/_pequenaloLittle Lo says it was Ellen Jabour who mistreated her in the VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio

“We can see from her look that she was capable. I wasn’t alone in this. There were many people around me. The crowd saw how rude she was and I didn’t post it for cookies, to feel sorry for her, it wasn’t mimimi. It was to show that each day that passes no one is better than anyone else. The minimum is respect everywhere,” he told UOL.

According to Little Lo, the model didn’t like having to give up space so she could stop her scooter next to the bars to get a better view of the show. “What pissed me off was that she kept whispering to her friends, thinking it was bad as if I couldn’t be there”.

Also according to Lo, even after exposing the embarrassing situation on social media, there was no attempt by Ellen Jabour to clarify the situation.

“Until then, we haven’t talked. I didn’t even argue yesterday because I was so stressed. If I spoke, it would yield a lot, we would argue and the show would lose its fun. So I posted to talk about it,” she said.

Credit: Playback/Instagram/Ellen JabourEllen Jabour denies she mistreated Little Lo

After the repercussion of the case, Ellen Jabour manifested on her social networks, denying that she mistreated Little Lo.

“I am peaceful, I always respected everyone around me without distinction, there was enough space for everyone there and I was 100% interested in watching the show in harmony with everyone, as I always do. I think what happened there was a big mistake, maybe even due to the loud music, I think I was misinterpreted. In the middle of a show, I was asked if she could park the motorbike there where I was with my group. I thought she hadn’t seen that I was with the group on my right side and I said, ‘Of course, absolutely! But do you mind parking it here on my left side? It’s just that I’m together with this little group here..”, Ellen began to tell.

“But the person said it would be better for her to go in there. I didn’t quite understand why, I even thought the girl hadn’t heard right because of the loud sound, but I didn’t argue and we made space where she wanted. And that was it. Absolutely nothing else happened,” she said.

What is Capacitism?

Capacism is the term used to refer to discrimination and social prejudice against people with disabilities. This prejudice is manifested in the form of actions, words and beliefs that segregate this group.

At its core, ableism is rooted in the assumption that people with disabilities are incapable. Like racism and sexism, ableism classifies entire groups of people as inferior and includes harmful stereotypes, misconceptions, and generalizations of people with disabilities.

What can we do to recognize and avoid ableism?