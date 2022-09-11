Lotofácil da Independência 2022 has 79 winning bets; three are from the DF

posted on 10/09/2022 21:51 / updated 10/09/2022 22:12



(credit: Agência Brasil)

The record prize of Lotofácil da Independência — more than R$ 177 million — had 79 winning bets from 21 states and the Federal District. Each one will receive R$ 2,248,149.10. The drawing of this special contest 2,610 took place on Saturday night (10/9), in São Paulo.

The three winning bets in the Federal District were made at Loteria 106, at 106 South; at Loteria do Zico, in the East Sector of Gama; and at Lotérica Globo, which is located at CNA 1 in Taguatinga. Bets placed in Taguatinga and Gama are single games of R$ 2.50. The winning ticket for 106 Sul is a pool of 19 numbers, worth R$9,690, with 40 shares.

The 15 numbers drawn were as follows: 01-03-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-20-22-24.

Bets with 15 hits were registered in the DF (3) and in the states of São Paulo (15), Minas Gerais (9), Mato Grosso (6), Goiás (4), Pará (4), Paraná (4), Rio Grande do Norte (4), Bahia (3), Maranhão (3), Rio de Janeiro (3), Ceará (2), Alagoas (2), Rio Grande do Sul (2), Tocantins (2), Amazonas (1 ), Espírito Santo (1), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Paraíba (1), Pernambuco (1) and Roraima (1) . There were also six winning bets made on the Electronic Channel.

Too many awards

Lotofácil da Independência also awarded winners of 14, 13, 12, and 11 scores. Each one will receive between R$ 1,118.16 and R$ 5.00.

14 hits – 12,202 winning bets – individual prize of R$ 1,118.16

13 hits – 378,406 winning bets – individual prize of R$ 25

12 hits – 4,292,807 winning bets – individual prize of R$ 10

11 hits – 22,099,555 winning bets – individual prize of BRL 5

This 11th edition of the special contest of Lotofácil da Independência paid the biggest prize in the history of the modality. According to Box. the biggest prize so far had been BRL 150.9 million, in 2021.