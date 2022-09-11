Lotofácil da Independência 2610 result: see the numbers drawn

Today is the big day of the result of the Lotofácil da Independência (contest 2610). This will be the 12th edition of the special draw that commemorates the 7th of September, Brazil’s Independence Day. To date, 594 bets have matched the 15 dozen drawn in previous editions and distributed millionaire prizes to their winners. Of this total, 20 bets were placed on the Paraná. Is it today that the prize of R$ 180 million comes out to you?

To win the jackpot, you need to hit the 15 tens. The draw takes place this Saturday at Lucky Spacein São Paulo, and the result you can check from 8 pm just below.

The probability of hitting the 15 numbers bet and drawn by the Independence Lotofácil, with a single bet of BRL 2.50, is 1 in 3,268,760 (in the case of Mega it would be 1 in more than 50 million). However, the chance of winning greatly increases if the bettor wants to play on more than 15 tens.

Lotofácil Result of Independence 2610

01, 03, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 20, 22, 24

Lotofácil is Caixa’s lottery that also pays cash prizes to those who hit 11, 12, 13 and 14. Betting on Lotofácil is a lot of fun. With draws from Monday to Saturday, for just R$ 2.5 you choose 15 numbers from the 25 available on the steering wheel.

The more you bet, the more chances to win. The chance of at least doubling the investment, that is, hitting 11 points and winning R$ 5, is 1 in 11. Check your bet at Tribuna.