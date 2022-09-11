Lotofácil da Independência’s R$ 180 million prize is divided between 79 bets – News

O contest nº 2.610 of Lotofácilregarding Independence Lotofácil, is changing the lives of at least 79 citizens since Saturday night (10), when the 15 numbers were drawn by CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal). This is the number of hits, who will share the R$ 180 million that was at stake.

You numbers drawn were: 01 – 03 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 20 – 22 and 24. Each of the 79 winners will get BRL 2,248,149.10.

Most of the bets that win the prize, 15, are from the state of São Paulo and, in second place, with nine winners, is Minas Gerais. Mato Grosso had six winners, the same number of gamblers who got it right with the game over the internet. Of the 26 Brazilian states plus the Federal District, 21 had a winning bet. According to Caixa, the distribution of the prize is as follows:

North region

-Para: 4 bets

-Roraima: 1

-Tocantins: 2

Northeast Region

-Alagoas: 2

-Bahia: 3

-Ceará: 2

-Maranhão: 3

-Paraíba: 1

-Pernambuco: 1

-Rio Grande do Norte: 4

Southeast region

– Holy Spirit: 1

-Minas Gerais: 9

-Rio de Janeiro: 3

-Sao Paulo: 15

South region

-Parana: 4

-Rio Grande do Sul: 2

-Santa Catarina: 1

Midwest region

-Federal District: 3

-Goiás: 4

-Mato Grosso: 6

-Mato Grosso do Sul: 1





In addition to the prize for those who match the 15 numbers drawn, the Lotofácil also wins for those who match between 11 and 14 correct numbers. See the number of winners and how much each one is entitled to receive:

. 12,202 bets had 14 hits – Prize: R$ 1,118.16 for each

. 378,406 bets hit 13 tens – Prize: R$ 25

. 4,292,807 bets won with 12 hits – Prize: R$ 10

. 22,099,555 bets made 11 hits – Prize: R$ 5





Fundraising and prizes

The CEF informs that the total revenue from this contest was BRL 617.85 millionwhich made it possible to distribute such a high prize, the largest in the history of Lotofácil da Independência, created in 2012. A percentage of the total collected is transferred to the federal government, to be invested in the areas of health, safety, culture and sports.

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection and, from this percentage, the payment of premiums with fixed amounts is deducted, for 11, 12 and 13 hits (R$ 5, R$ 10 and R$ 25, respectively). The remaining amount is used to award the other prize ranges: 13% among those who match 14 numbers, and 62% among those who match 15 numbers.

If there is no winner in any prize band, the value accumulates for the next contest, for the level of 15 hits. Prizes expire 90 days after the date of the draw, and the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury, at the end of this period, for investment in FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).





At Independence Lotofácil, whose prizes do not accumulate, the distribution of the amount destined to the payment of prizes with variable amounts, of 15 and 14 hits, is a little different. After deducting what is due to the fixed prize bands, 87% goes to the first band, with 15 fifteen hits, and 13% goes to the second band, with 14 fourteen hits, always according to the collection of the respective contest.

For receive the award, gamblers who managed to get the numbers right must go to any accredited lottery house or Caixa branch. If the gross amount of the prize exceeds BRL 1,903.98, the payment can only be made at the bank branches, upon presentation of an original identity document with CPF and the receipt of the bet, also original and winning.

If you win a prize with a net value of up to R$1,332.78 (gross of R$1,903.98), it can be received at any Caixa branch or lottery house, and there is the option of transfer via Mercado Pago.

To receive payment at a lottery, it is necessary to present the printed receipt of the bet, with a barcode, and bring the six-number redemption code, which is generated on the Caixa Loterias Portal and is valid for 24 hours. Another option for withdrawing at the lottery is to generate a QR Code for each winning bet, accessing the Loterias Portal on a mobile device, such as a cell phone or tablet. The QR Code is valid for 60 minutes, can be read by any lottery and, in this case, there is no need to print the receipt.





Investment and chances

A simple bet on Lotofácil, with the marking of 15 numbers among the 25 on the wheel, both in routine and special contests, costs R$ 2.50. With this type of bet, the chance of winning the jackpot, with 15 hits, is 1 in 3,268,760. The probability of making 14 hits is one in 21,792.

To be able to choose 16 numbers and increase the chances of winning, the price of the bet increases to R$ 40. With just one more number on the wheel, the chances of hitting the 15 numbers drawn are one in 204,298.

The bet on 17 numbers costs R$ 340, on 18 numbers it costs R$ 2,040 and on 19, it is R$ 9,690.00. In the latter case, for example, the probability of winning the main prize is one in 843. There is also the possibility of betting on 20 numbers, which weighs heavily on your pocket: R$ 38,760, and makes the chances of hitting the 15 tens increase to one for every 211 tickets.​



