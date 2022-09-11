Lotofácil de Independência, contest 2.610: result | lotteries

The Independence Lotofácil (contest 2610) had its draw held on Saturday night (10), in São Paulo. The prize for winning bets is BRL 180 million. The value does not accumulate.

See the winning dozens (in the order they were drawn): 24 – 22 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 17 – 08 – 20 – 11 – 16 – 15 – 01 – 10 – 12 – 03

So far, Caixa has not disclosed the apportionment of the draw.

2 of 2 Lotofácil de Independência numbers, drawn this Saturday (10) — Photo: Disclosure/Caixa Lotofácil de Independência numbers, drawn this Saturday (10) — Photo: Disclosure/Caixa

To bet on Lotofácil

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the wheel, and wins a prize if he hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

The bettor can also let the system choose the numbers by means of the ‘little surprise’, or compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests by means of the ‘stubborn’.

The minimum bet, 15 numbers, costs R$ 2.50 and the draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 20:00.