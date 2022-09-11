Lotomania: contest 2363 accumulates and the prize is R$ 1 million; can you buy the imported car

São José dos Campos-SP, September 9, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Lotomania contest 2363, on Friday night (9), had no winners in the main strip. In this way, he accumulated and the next draw predicts a prize of BRL 1 million. You can now buy the imported car.

In addition, the accumulated for the next contest is already in BRL 528,671.25. So, this value can change as people play in the next draw.

Currently, Lotomania has three opportunities during the week to play, always from 8 pm. But the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

Check the Lotomania numbers drawn

Next, check out the numbers of Lotomania’s 2363 contest. Then see the winners of the other prize tiers.

15-20-28-37-44

47-51-55-58-63

70-71-72-73-78

79-80-83-92-94

20 hits

there was no hit

19 hits

1 winning bet, R$ 133,174.13

18 hits

37 winning bets, R$ 2,249.57

17 hits

324 winning bets, R$ 256.89

16 hits

2140 winning bets, BRL 38.89

15 hits

9254 winning bets, BRL 8.99

0 hits

there was no hit

How to check the Lotomania prize

If you want to see the draw in real time, one possibility is to follow the official channel of Caixa Econômica Federal on Youtube. With that, you can watch it from 8pm and even review it if you can’t catch it on time. And there is also RedeTV!, an open broadcaster that also broadcasts live.

Another possibility is to go to Caixa’s official website, where there is a tab for lotteries. In this way, it is possible to bet on a certain game and still check the draw of that day. However, the update usually arrives an hour later.

However, there are also people who opt for the traditional method of checking: going to the lottery shop the next day. So, there’s a wall with the results of all the games from the previous day.

How to receive the Lotomania prize

If you have been one of the winners of the Lotomania contest, you can withdraw the prize at any bank branch. However, you must present the original ticket, with the numbers, to the employee conference. In addition, it is mandatory to present official documents with photos and the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number.

But it is also possible to withdraw the prize directly at a lottery shop. For this, the net value cannot be greater than BRL 1,332.78. In this case, you will also have to take the printed ticket for the conference and the necessary documents with photo.

However, the winner of Lotomania and other Caixa lotteries must collect the prize value within 90 days. Otherwise, this money will be donated to Fies, a government program aimed at university student financing, in which Caixa also has a stake, along with another institution, Banco do Brasil.