Loved Haji, the dirtiest man in the world

We Brazilians have Cascão in our imagination as the portrait of a person who is totally averse to bathing. However, worldwide, the role of the dirtiest human being belongs to the Iranian Amou Haji, who has not showered for over 60 years (yes, you read that right). He far surpassed his compatriot Kailash Singh, who has gone 38 years without seeing a shower.

The 89-year-old Haji lives in the village of Dezgah, in a province called Fars, in southern Iran. He does not have a fixed abode, living in huts made by other residents of his village. He draws attention, in addition to his bad hygiene habits, that the Iranian makes a lot of use of cigarettes, in addition to smoking a pipe with dung.

What made Amou Haji stop bathing?

On the occasions when he was questioned, whether by journalists or other residents of his village, Amou Haji made a point of pointing out that he believes that cleaning, contrary to what science defends, causes diseases. Still according to reports, keeping dirty, for Haji, would be a mechanism that would guarantee him a healthier lifestyle.

In any case, there is no definitive reason for the Iranian to have taken this decision, as there are those who defend some kind of disturbance that led him to develop a fear of water. Even without consensus, the most accepted hypothesis among those who know Haji’s story is that he suffered some trauma during his adolescence, which led him to seek isolation.

very peculiar habits

One of the most curious things about Amou Haji concerns other habits of the dirtiest man in the world. Yes, if you thought that the limit of an Iranian’s eccentricity was to go more than 60 years without a bath, I need to tell you to be careful with your expectations. He doubts? What if we told you that he has a habit of eating rotten animals?

Let’s contextualize. In interviews, Haji has stated that her favorite food is porcupine meat, but not just any: she must have come from a hit-and-run and be in the process of decomposition. It’s not about lack of access to fresh, quality food. As in the bath theme, Haji claims to not like fresh food and prefers water from puddles.

Want to know more? Amou Haji is also adept at smoking animal feces using a pipe. In the absence of manure, the Iranian is “content” with smoking an ordinary cigarette. I mean five cigarettes at once. On top of all that, he is often seen sleeping in a hole in the ground, which he claims is his favorite spot to nap.

a man of health

Despite his unconventional and very questionable habits, Amou Haji is a man of iron health. Local doctors have already carried out a series of tests on the Iranian, but understand the impacts of their lifestyle and detect possible illnesses.

The exams, conducted by Dr. Gholamreza Mowlavi, a professor of parasitology at the University of Public Health in Tehran, concluded that Amou is in very good health. The only problem identified was trichinosis, a parasitic infection resulting from the consumption of raw or undercooked meat.

Luckily for Haji, it’s not life-threatening. In any case, it is important to emphasize that the practice should not be repeated. From Smudge, the comic book character is enough. And Loved Haji, of course.