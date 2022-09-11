Ludmilla cancels show because of RIR and Ana Castile replaces her

Ludmilla would perform at Expo Araçatuba 2022 this Saturday (10/9), however, the organization of the event was informed even today, almost less than 24 hours ago, that the singer chose to cancel the appointment due to Rock in Rio, where she will sing on Sunday. According to the artist’s team, there will not be enough time for logistics. In its place, the production company Viva+ Entretenimento announced Ana Castela in its place.

“We are preparing an unforgettable night! In place of Ludmilla, one of the biggest revelations of 2022 will take the stage, the singer Ana Castile. The public will also be entitled to a refund of the amount paid to see Ludmilla.

In the statement released by Ludmilla’s team, it is informed that the pre-Rock in Rio schedule was received at the last minute.

“The singer is headlining the Sunset Stage, this Sunday (11/9), which made logistically and technically unfeasible the performance that the artist would make at Expo Araçatuba 2022. Within the planning that was sent to us, there will be no time to structure the two shows with our usual quality that we offer and that the public deserves”, says the note.

