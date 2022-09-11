Luísa Marilac’s doctor updates her health status and alerts

Under the care of Dr. Thiago Marra, specialist in various surgical procedures and a reference with transsexual patients, Luísa Marilac is still in recovery after being rushed to the hospital on Thursday (9/8) due to complications from inflammation in the breasts. In conversation with the LeoDias column, the surgeon doctor and also a friend of the writer and activist warns about the use of industrial silicone and explains details of the steps Luísa has gone through and the treatment she will undergo from now on.

“It is important that we speak to people’s awareness, especially about the use of industrial silicone. Luísa is a sweetheart, she is much more than my patient, she is my friend. She’s been dealing with me for over two years now. We did a first surgery on her to remove it. [do silicone industrial]”, said he, also a specialist in rhinoplasty and lipo.

Dr. Marra emphasizes the reality of the area in which he works, where there are few doctors dedicated to cases related to transsexuals. “Unfortunately, there is a very high rate of cases like this, and there are even few doctors who have the courage to approach them. Also, they usually charge very expensive prices,” she explains.

The first surgery performed by Luísa Marilac with Dr. Marra was donated by Carlinhos Maia. “We made a really nice documentary, it was really cool, but then she had a contracture, the prosthesis was a little different and we took it out, put another one, then there was seroma, which is an accumulation of fluid, but then we treated it. When we thought everything was resolved, after four months the prosthesis ended up coming out due to a rejection due to the inflammatory process related to industrial silicone”, he recalled.

Luísa Marilac’s current state of health

“She had an infection and had to be operated on urgently. It really was a case that, if not given due attention, could have evolved into a case of generalized infection. We quickly took off the prosthesis, washed it, she lost her breasts, but thank God she is already very well, she is recovering. The dentures we use are obviously very high quality dentures. She is still under medical care, she is taking antibiotics, she also has a drain, but she has already had discharge criteria”, informs Dr. Thiago Marra.

