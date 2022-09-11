Lula attributes death to Bolsonaro and says he tried to locate the victim’s family

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) says he sought contact with the family of a man killed by a Bolsonarista (photo: Ricardo Stuckert)

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) blamed the death of a PT supporter in Mato Grosso to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his main opponent in the electoral dispute, on Thursday (8/9) .

He said that he tried to locate the family of Benedito Cardoso dos Santos this Saturday morning (10/9), but was unable to. He also stated that he asked Senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) to seek information about his family members.

“The PT has an obligation to know everything to help this family that was the victim of the genocide called Bolsonaro,” Lula said.

This Thursday, in Confresa, 1,160 km from Cuiab (Mato Grosso), a man who defended former President Lula was killed by a Bolsonarista after an argument.

The author of the crime, Rafael de Oliveira, 24, underwent a custody hearing, and the Mato Grosso Court kept him in preventive detention. According to the police, he confessed to stabbing his co-worker to death after a political argument. Also according to the authorities, the author tried to decapitate the victim and, after the crime, filmed the body.

Read: Datafolha: Lula has 45% of voting intentions; Bolsonaro adds 34%

The former president participated in a rally in Taboo da Serra, in So Paulo, this Saturday. Lula had already commented on the murder of Benedito, on Friday, using terms such as intolerance, hatred and savagery.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the news of the murder of Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, in the rural area of ​​Confresa. Intolerance took another life. Brazil does not deserve the hatred that has been established in this country. My condolences to Benedito’s family and friends” , wrote the PT on a social network.

Then, in Rio de Janeiro, he said that “the country is heading towards a savagery that we were not aware of until then”. “It’s a demonstration of the climate of hatred established in the electoral process. It’s a totally abnormal thing.”

Read: Janja jokes and asks Lula to take ‘viagra from the serto’

At this Saturday’s event, Lula commented on a Datafolha poll released this Friday (9) and stated that Bolsonaro “didn’t sleep” after the result. The survey showed the former president leading the first round race with 45% of voting intentions, compared to 34% for Bolsonaro.

“The amount of money he is spending, the amount of things he is trying to do with fear that we will earn there. I want him to know that he can give the world’s money and he will not buy the conscience of 215 million Brazilians.” “, said Lulu.

In his speech, Lula again mentioned the purchase of real estate by Bolsonaro’s family in cash.

“My whole family, when they were denounced, we allowed the Federal Police to investigate, to investigate, because those who shouldn’t fear. They went to my house, they went to my children’s house and they didn’t find anything and they weren’t ashamed. to show on television that they didn’t find anything,” he said.

Read: Lula says that God guides his steps in the 1st meeting with evangelical leaders

“Because I want you to go to Bolsonaro’s house so he can explain how he bought that amount of house with R$26 million paid in cash. Where did that money come from? It wasn’t a deputy’s salary, it wasn’t a senator’s salary. I just want him to explain. I’m not even saying he did evil. I just want him to explain,” continued the PT.

Lula also said that Bolsonaro has “no moral authority” to call other people a thief.

He also once again compared the Bolsonarista acts of September 7 to a meeting of the Ku Klux Kan, the American group of white supremacists that preaches the inferiority of black people.

“He’s suing me now because he said his path was in white supremacy. There was no black, I thought it was almost the Ku Kux Klan, the white supremacist who doesn’t like the poor, black, brown, Indian, quilombola , of women, of domesticity. These people are saying that they are going to destroy the PT”, he continued.

Lula also mocked Bolsonaro’s declarations of being “imbrochable”.

“Brazil cannot accept a president of the Republic who goes on the 7th of September to say: ‘I am imbrochable’. Well, who was he talking to? To his wife, because nobody wants to know what he is. That’s his problem, not our problem. We want to know if he’ll have a job, if he’ll have a salary, if he’ll have an education.”

The former president also criticized the labor reform and said that I need to “take the people out of slavery”.

He was accompanied by his deputy, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the PT candidate for the Government of So Paulo, Fernando Haddad, and former governor Márcio Frana (PSB), candidate for the Senate on the ticket headed by Haddad.

Former minister Aloizio Mercadante, PSOL president Juliano Medeiros, homeless leader Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), federal deputy Márcio Macedo (PT-SE) and the mayor of Taboo da Serra, Aprgio (Podemos), also participated in the act.

Alckmin also criticized Bolsonaro and said that the chief executive is “uncivilizing”. “A president who misses the dictatorship cannot ask the people to vote, because he doesn’t believe in democracy,” he said.

Haddad also cited cases of political violence in his speech and said that Bolsonaro supporters “left for total ignorance”, remembering the murder of Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguau (PR).

In July, a Bolsonar federal criminal police officer invaded a birthday party and shot and killed the municipal guard and PT activist Marcelo de Arruda.

Haddad also stated that I need to end the elections in the first round. “Not for fear of debate. We want to put an end to this oppressive regime of intolerance and violence that we are living in. Two dots are missing.”

The “Politics Beab”

Politica’s Beab series has gathered the main questions about elections in 22 videos and reports that answer these questions in a direct and easy-to-understand way. An increasing demand, especially among the younger Brazilian electorate. The reports are available on the website of the State of Mines and on Portal Uai and the videos on our profiles on TikTok, Instagram, Kwai and YouTube.