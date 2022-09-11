Lula criticizes man who says he will no longer give lunch to Lula

In a video, a man says he “no longer has a lunch box” for a woman because she supports the PT; politicians and personalities react

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reacted to a video in which a man says he will stop delivering food to a woman because she supports the PT. “Denying help to someone who is going through difficulties due to political disagreement is a lack of humanity”, wrote Lula on his profile on twitter.

In the images, a man asks a woman if she supports President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or the PT. She responds “Squid”, to which he says: “She is Lula, so as of today there is no more lunch box. It’s the last lunch box that comes here. You ask Lula now”.

Published in the profile of twitter “Free Journalists”, the video has now been played over 2.7 million times. Until 6:50 am this Sunday (11.set.2022), there were 8,638 shares and 37,356 likes.

Watch:

Bolsonarista humiliates woman who needs help to have food, just because she says she votes for Lula. The video circulates in whatsapp groups, and we still don’t get information about who would be the “good citizen”. pic.twitter.com/XcMHz7kkG7 — Free Journalists (@J_LIVRES) September 10, 2022

“Hunger is to blame for the lack of commitment on the part of those who govern the country. Denying help to someone who is going through difficulties due to political disagreement is a lack of humanity. My solidarity with this lady and her family. Brazil will have better days again”wrote Lula.

Politicians and personalities also shared and criticized the images: