The actress Bruna Marquezine was present on the penultimate day of Rock in Rio to enjoy the band’s show Coldplay and took the opportunity to give interviews and talk about his latest work, the film “Blue Beetle”, which is yet to be released in theaters.

The film is a production of DC Comicsfamous for telling the story of heroes like Batman. In this film, Bruna will play “Jenny”, girlfriend of the protagonist and hero Jaime Reyes. With the premiere date set for August next year, expectations are high.

In conversation with the website “splash“, of “UOL”, the actress spoke about the representation that the film carries: “It’s the first Latino superhero movie and it’s a movie that’s made by Latinos for Latinos. Most of the cast and crew were Latinos. So, for me it was very pleasant, because it brought this heat, this closeness that we have”.

In the midst of cancellations of future films by the publisher, the famous assured that “Besouro Azul” is more than confirmed and that the processes do not stop: “There’s still the dubbing part of some scenes, some re-recordings that we’re going to do. So, there’s still a lot of work ahead, before thinking about the premiere looks”.