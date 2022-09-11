Magno Malta is hospitalized in Serra: “Very acute gastritis”

Former senator Magno Malta (PL), who is running for the Senate in this year’s elections, has been hospitalized since Thursday night (08) at the Hospital Meridional da Serra. According to his advice, he felt abdominal pain and had nausea. The medical diagnosis is acute gastritis.

Medical bulletin signed by Dr. Lia Marcia Massini Canedo, this Friday afternoon (09), says that “the patient’s condition improved and is now completely stable. According to the therapeutic plan, tomorrow (10) he will be reassessed for hospital discharge schedule”.

According to the advisory, he underwent tests that found acute gastritis. The advisory said that he was not taken to the ICU at any time, denying the buzz. The family accompanies him to the hospital.

“He has a very acute gastritis, he had an endoscopy and he has a big irritation in his stomach. We are going to stay until tomorrow because now in the late afternoon he went on a liquid and pasty diet, but he needs to stay on the serum for another 12 hours and tomorrow with faith in God he will be discharged”, said the former senator’s daughter, Karla Malta. . She ruled out that her father has other health problems besides gastritis.