Man who humiliated needy woman responds to lawsuits

Entrepreneur Cssio Joel Cenali, who sent a voter to ask for a lunch box for Lula (photo: Reproduction/Social networks)

This Sunday morning (09/11), the speech of the businessman linked to agribusiness, Cssio Joel Cenali, humiliating a woman in a socially vulnerable situation for declaring her vote for the candidate for president of the Republic, the former -President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). (See posts below).

“This is the last lunch box. Go ask Lula”, reacted Cenali when asking who she would vote for in this year’s presidential elections. “In Lula”, replied the woman, who had just received the lunch box, when faced with the businessman’s question.

This Sunday morning (09/11), in addition to federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante), who withdrew from the presidential race, and today is one of those chosen by Lula’s campaign to “beat” the former president’s opponents on social media. , netizens criticized the businessman for humiliating and embarrassing PT voters.

In common, in addition to the criticism, everyone also recalled the fact that Cenali was responding to lawsuits, including that of tax evader and improper receipt of Auxlio Brasil.

This Cssio Joel Cenali, the Bolsonarista farmer who humiliated you for voting for Lula. Cssio responds to several lawsuits, among them, for having received the aid and for not paying taxes. On the networks, he presents himself with the slogan: God above all, Brazil above all. pic.twitter.com/DYcKuzVTBf %u2014 Andr Janones 7040%u270C%uFE0F (@AndreJanonesAdv) September 11, 2022

The man who appears in the images, recording the video and embarrassing the resident, is called Cassio Joel Cenali. He, who is also a resident of Itapeva, is a businessman and works in the agricultural sector. pic.twitter.com/rvBED5Ihmz %u2014 Davi Gabriel (@DaviGabrieldeS5) September 11, 2022

Cassio Joel Cenali, the good citizen who denies food to those who do not vote for the candidate he idolizes, according to JusBrasil, is involved in no less than 14 lawsuits, in Itapeva-SP alone. In all of him the processed. Means? The information is public. %u2014 %uD83D%uDE4C (@Boscardin) September 11, 2022