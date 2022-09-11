Márcio Garcia rules out talking about politics after supporting Moro

Supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Sérgio Moro in the past, Márcio Garcia told this column of splash who do not intend to declare their vote for this year’s elections.
Present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio, the presenter and actor said he did not want to influence anyone with his political position and that he was “wrong” in supporting the former judge.
I prefer not to declare my vote. Today, due to this polarization, which is very strong, I think it’s bad for everyone. I have family groups, discussion on WhatsApp, so I, as an opinion maker, prefer not to influence this democratic value of each one. I leave my vote secret and respect colleagues who wish to speak Márcio Garcia
“I have already supported [Moro], to you see. I learned. It is by making mistakes that you learn, right? I’ve given up now. That’s the most I’m going to say,” she added.
Márcio Garcia even went to a demonstration against corruption in 2016 wearing a T-shirt with an illustration by Moro. The photo in which he appears alongside Marcelo Serrado, Susana Vieira and Andrea Santa Rosa went viral — Serrado has already declared his vote for Lula this year.
Regarding his contract with Globo, the presenter said that he will continue in charge of “The Voice Kids” and that he does not intend to return to acting.
“I’m still at Globo, I have two more years on my contract. I’m happy to be on The Voice Kids and I don’t intend to come back as an actor. I’ve been told, but soap operas make you miss and miss you quickly. identify me, I don’t rule it out,” he said.
Rock in Rio 2022: check out photos from the 6th day dedicated to pop
1 / 10
Band Bala Desire at Sunset
In a tropicalist mood, Bala Desire opened the sixth day of Rock in Rio, on the Sunset Stage.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
two / 10
Bullet Desire
With songs like “Baile de Máscaras” and “Passarinha”, the band Doce Desire, formed by four members, animated the public that began to arrive in the City of Rock
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
3 / 10
Gilsons and Jorge Aragão
The Gilsons sang with Jorge Aragão on the Sunset stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
4 / 10
Gilsons fans
Gilsons fans fill the Sunset stage space on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
5 / 10
Djavan on the World stage
Djavan was the first to take the Mundo stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
6 / 10
djavan
Djavan performed on Palco Mundo with a show full of hits and nostalgia.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 10
Maria Rita
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and draws attention for her red dress and personalized nails, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
8 / 10
Maria Rita on the Sunset stage
Maria Rita performs on the Sunset stage and takes her samba to the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
9 / 10
Bastille animates audience
The band Bastille cheered up the audience during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage, on the sixth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 10
Bastille on the World stage
Bastille sits to sing during a performance on the Mundo do Rock in Rio stage