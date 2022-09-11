Márcio Garcia rules out talking about politics after supporting Moro

3 hours ago

Supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Sérgio Moro in the past, Márcio Garcia told this column of splash who do not intend to declare their vote for this year’s elections.

Present on the sixth day of Rock in Rio, the presenter and actor said he did not want to influence anyone with his political position and that he was “wrong” in supporting the former judge.

I prefer not to declare my vote. Today, due to this polarization, which is very strong, I think it’s bad for everyone. I have family groups, discussion on WhatsApp, so I, as an opinion maker, prefer not to influence this democratic value of each one. I leave my vote secret and respect colleagues who wish to speak Márcio Garcia

“I have already supported [Moro], to you see. I learned. It is by making mistakes that you learn, right? I’ve given up now. That’s the most I’m going to say,” she added.

Márcio Garcia even went to a demonstration against corruption in 2016 wearing a T-shirt with an illustration by Moro. The photo in which he appears alongside Marcelo Serrado, Susana Vieira and Andrea Santa Rosa went viral — Serrado has already declared his vote for Lula this year.

Regarding his contract with Globo, the presenter said that he will continue in charge of “The Voice Kids” and that he does not intend to return to acting.

“I’m still at Globo, I have two more years on my contract. I’m happy to be on The Voice Kids and I don’t intend to come back as an actor. I’ve been told, but soap operas make you miss and miss you quickly. identify me, I don’t rule it out,” he said.

