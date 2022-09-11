Maria Rita goes to tears at Rock in Rio concert | Rock in Rio

Show by singer Maria Rita 1° on the Sunset stage this Saturday night (10). Photo: Marcos Porto/O Dia AgencyMarcos Porto/O Dia Agency

Rio – Maria Rita led a true samba circle on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio, this Saturday. Barefoot, the singer, who turned 45 this Friday, excited the audience with a repertoire full of hits from the rhythm. Elis Regina’s daughter received the affection of the public and came to cry at the end of the presentation, which lasted about an hour and twenty.

With a band formed by eight musicians, Maria Rita shone. More and more people came to check out his show up close. In the show, she paid tribute to Jorge Aragão, with the songs ‘Tendência’, ‘Lucidez’ and ‘Eu e Você para Semper’, Gilberto Gil, with ‘Ladeira da Preguiça’, and Gonzaguinha, with ‘É’.

She also sang her biggest hits, including ‘Cara Valente’. While the word Democracy was shown on the screen, it was possible to hear screams of ‘Ele Não’, in reference to current President Jair Bolsonaro, from the audience. Another highlight of the presentation was during the song ‘O Bêbado ea Equilibrista’, immortalized in the voice of Elis Regina, the singer’s mother.

The last songs of the presentation were “O homem Falau” and “Vou Festejar”. After her show, Maria Rita couldn’t hold back her emotion and went to tears.