Maria Rita makes respectable sambão with sharp band at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Weeks ago, the singer told the g1 who was in doubt if he was going to celebrate his 20th anniversary with a new show or if he was going to do a “more powerful” Samba da Maria, a more recent tour.

It was the second option and it hit the nail on the head, even playing for a few people. It was easy to walk along the front of Sunset, which was impossible to move at the same time on Fridays, for example.

Maria Rita sings “O Bêbado e A Equilibrista”, a classic by her mother by Elis Regina

“You guys are killing me today, huh?”, said the singer who did the entire show barefoot.

At another time, she laughed at the audience as if she couldn’t believe what she was seeing. After an hour of show, Maria left the stage very emotional.

Review the best moments of Maria Rita’s show

It was good to remember the times of “Samba Meu”, a 2007 album that resulted in a three-year tour that only stopped because “the contractors couldn’t take it anymore”. And who said that was Maria herself to g1.

She is currently on tour with two projects: Samba da Maria, a slightly reduced version of the one presented this Saturday, and a voice and guitar project.

“Cara Valente”, the absolute hit of the singer’s career, had screams of “Ele não”. On the screen, the word “Democracy” was displayed.

Audience screams “he no” to the sound of “Cara Valente” by Maria Rita

“O Bêbado ea Equilibrista”, immortalized in the voice of Elis Regina, the singer’s mother, was one of the highlights of the presentation, which was hot from beginning to end.

The eight-piece band was very efficient at keeping the pressure up. They amended it in “The show must go on” and the leather continued to eat.

Jorge Aragão sang earlier on the same stage, as a guest of the Gilsons, and was remembered in Maria’s repertoire, with the classics “Tendência”, “Lucidez” and “Eu e Você Para Semper”. The latter was also sung in the early afternoon.

Another honoree was Gilberto Gil with “Ladeira da Preguiça”.

The show ended with “É” by Gonzaguinha, “O Homem Falaou” and “Vou Festejar”. Too bad it had to end…

