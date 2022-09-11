Marvel Studios Unveils Cast and Crew Members at D23

Villains have it all!

You thunderbolts will win a movie in 2024 and audiences are already eager to see what lineup from the comics the film adaptation will bring. THE marvel studios took advantage of D23 to announce on its panel new information about the villainous group movie, revealing more about its cast.

During the panel on San Diego Comic-Cona Marvel revealed that thunderbolts is a film that will be part of the Phase 5 of the studio, with its release window scheduled for 2024. Now, during D23new information about the feature was revealed, including the cast nameswhich has Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), red guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), the US Agent (Wyatt Russell), the Coach (Olga Kurylenko) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

At the event, the first official art of the team was also revealed, which shows the members gathered and was released by artist Andy Park in his twitter:

A photo of the cast behind the scenes of the film’s panel at D23 was also released:

You thunderbolts are one of the most unusual teams in comics, as it is formed by villains to “take the place” of Avengers (in the comics). However, the characters soon began to plot their own stories, taking their adventures and dangerous missions, starting a heroic career planning to redeem for your crimes.

Despite having numerous different formations in the comics, the group is usually composed of criminals or antiheroes who are looking for redemption.

Also check: