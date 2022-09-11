MC Loma shows part of her newborn daughter’s face

MC Loma shows off photos of parts of her newborn baby’s face

The singer MC Loma delighted fans by showing parts of her newborn baby’s face. The singer announced the birth of her baby Melanie on social media this Friday (09), after sharing a photo holding the baby’s hand. The first-time mom thrilled her followers by making a beautiful account of the arrival of her heiress.

At 19, the artist revealed that she was expecting her first child in February this year. Since then, there have been many rumors surrounding the identity of the child’s father. On several occasions, the funkeira was questioned by fans about the decision to preserve the privacy of the father of her child. However, she explained

Recently, MC Loma showed details of how the decoration of her newborn’s little room was. The place was decorated with many illustrations of clouds and hearts. In the little room, the crib had wooden details, in addition to a breastfeeding armchair, all designed for the comfort of mom and baby.

The bed trousseau had a light and delicate pattern of polka dots, bringing a special touch to the room. On the occasion, internet users were delighted with such delicacy of the place and quickly left many messages of affection for the artist.

After the birth of your baby, MC Loma made a point of making a beautiful and emotional statement for little Melanie. On social media, the mother owl mentioned how she was feeling with the arrival of her daughter.

“You’re the first thing right from someone who’s only made a mistake. When I listened to her heart, I stopped… I ask you to keep it, to protect you forever,” she wrote.

In another click, the famous reinforced her admiration for her baby, showing only parts of her baby’s face. “Melanie was born. You have no idea how beautiful this girl is. I’m looking at her, because I’m in love, asking: ‘did I make it myself?’, she declared.

