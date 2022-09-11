Mega-Sena accumulates and goes to R$ 75 million; 9 MG bets hit 5 tens – Nacional

Mega-Sena has accumulated prize pool and estimated at R$ 75 million on Tuesday (13/9) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Nobody got the six scores right in the Mega-Sena contest 2518, drawn this Saturday (10/9) and which had an estimated prize of R$ 70 million. In this way, contest 2519, scheduled for Tuesday (13/9), will have an accumulated prize estimated at R$ 75 million.

The numbers drawn this Saturday were: 03 – 22 – 23 – 44 – 53 – 60.

More than 100 players – 112 the exact number – hit the beam and hit five scores. Each one will receive just over R$ 39 thousand. Of these, nine are from Minas Gerais, one from Belo Horizonte. The others are from Itabirito, Itaúna, Jaíba, Montes Claros, Mutum, Passos and two from Pouso Alegre.

How to bet?

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 75 million at Mega-Sena 2518 can play the games at lottery houses or electronic channels (Loterias Caixa website or app), by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password.

The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.

probabilities

According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet, of R$4.50, hitting the six Mega-Sena numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more dozens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.